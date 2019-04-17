Jennifer Garner Has Cool Mom Style Down Pat

Jennifer Garner is an A-lister, but she’s also a mom who is busy running errands and shuttling three kids off to school and extracurricular activities.
When it comes to her off-duty style, Garner tends to favor fuss-free ensembles perfect for the gym or the carpool line — but she still looks stylish in her casual wares.
In honor of her 47th birthday today, we’re taking a closer look at the “13 Going on 30” star’s mom style.
While grabbing 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel from school in Los Angeles on April 8, Garner looked casual yet chic in a brown sleeveless top with skinny jeans. For shoes, she went with braided Chanel sandals on a low, chunky heel — a walkable style perfect for an on-the-go mom.
The “13 Going on 30” actress often goes to the school pickup or drop-off line while dressed in athleisure. To drop off Samuel at school in March, she stepped out in a baggy gray crewneck with dark leggings. Her Newton running shoe featured a blue sole and purple lacing.
The working mom even has rainy day style on lock. While out on Jan. 17 in L.A. in the rain, Garner wore a dark gray anorak with bright red Hunter rainboots.
Apart from Seraphina and Samuel, Garner is mother to 13-year-old Violet. She shares all three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
