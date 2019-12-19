Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans + Thong Sandals to Take Her Kids for Pedicures

Jennifer Garner wore a casual yet chic ensemble as she picked her kids up from school and ran errands yesterday, Dec. 18.

The “Love, Simon” actress, 47, was spotted with son Samuel, 7, and daughter Seraphina, 10, outside their Los Angeles school. She sported a black knit sweater, dark wash mom jeans and casual white sneakers.

(L-R): Samuel Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck in Los Angeles, Dec. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Samuel wore a white golf shirt with navy pants and blue Velcro sneakers, while Seraphina wore a white button-up shirt tucked into khaki pants, accessorizing with a blue zip-up hoodie, an olive-colored beanie and maroon sneakers.

(L-R): Samuel Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck in Los Angeles, Dec. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner and her two children all swapped their sneakers for flip-flops as they visited a nail salon. The Capital One ambassador chose white and gray thong sandals with a flat sole. She chose a simple, pale pink polish to adorn her toes.

Jennifer Garner wears thong sandals in Los Angeles on Dec. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical off-duty shoe style, Garner likes to keep things casual, even when she’s in designer styles. Among her favorite pairs are braided Chanel loafers, Asics running shoes and Hunter rainboots. As one might expect, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star elevates her style on the red carpet. More elevated picks have included heels from Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Garner shares Samuel and Seraphina with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are also parents to 14-year-old Violet.

Click through the gallery to see some of Jennifer Garner’s best fashion moments of 2019.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Wears Classic Ballet Flats to Church With Ben Affleck and the Kids

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Neutrals & Pointed-Toe Pumps for Church

Jennifer Garner Wears Crystal-Covered Pumps With Her Pantsuit on the Red Carpet at 2019 InStyle Awards