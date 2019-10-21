Jennifer Garner Elevates Sunday Style in Suede Brogues & Leather-Trimmed Skirt

Forget about sweats and slippers — Jennifer Garner is making a case for more sophisticated Sunday style.
The actress wore a put-together look — complete with a smart, walkable pair of shoes — as she and daughter Violet stepped out for a day of shopping in Los Angeles yesterday.
Garner wore shades of gray and brown, teaming a pale gray sweater with a charcoal pencil skirt that boasted brown leather trim.
For footwear, the “Alias” alum selected charcoal suede brogues. The shoes had a flat sole, with a lace-up front and an almond-shaped toe.
The mother of three accessorized with oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses and a brown leather tote bag. She wore her brunette locks down.
Meanwhile, daughter Violet Affleck wore a floral dress with a striped T-shirt underneath. The 13-year-old completed her look with black Birkenstock Arizona sandals ($74 on Amazon.com).
Violet’s father is “Gone Girl” actor Ben Affleck, Garner’s ex-husband. In addition to Violet, the duo share daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.
As a busy mom, Garner typically chooses flats over heels while chauffeuring her kids around town. The Capital One ambassador is a big fan of sneakers, with favorite brands including APL, Newton and Asics.
