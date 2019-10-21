Jennifer Garner Elevates Sunday Style in Suede Brogues & Leather-Trimmed Skirt

Forget about sweats and slippers — Jennifer Garner is making a case for more sophisticated Sunday style.

The actress wore a put-together look — complete with a smart, walkable pair of shoes — as she and daughter Violet stepped out for a day of shopping in Los Angeles yesterday.

Garner wore shades of gray and brown, teaming a pale gray sweater with a charcoal pencil skirt that boasted brown leather trim.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles Oct. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Alias” alum selected charcoal suede brogues. The shoes had a flat sole, with a lace-up front and an almond-shaped toe.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three accessorized with oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses and a brown leather tote bag. She wore her brunette locks down.

Meanwhile, daughter Violet Affleck wore a floral dress with a striped T-shirt underneath. The 13-year-old completed her look with black Birkenstock Arizona sandals ($74 on Amazon.com).

Violet Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner shopping in Los Angeles Oct. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Violet’s father is “Gone Girl” actor Ben Affleck, Garner’s ex-husband. In addition to Violet, the duo share daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

As a busy mom, Garner typically chooses flats over heels while chauffeuring her kids around town. The Capital One ambassador is a big fan of sneakers, with favorite brands including APL, Newton and Asics.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Jennifer Garner’s comfy-chic mom style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Chooses Designer Sneakers With a Colorful Pop for School Pickup

Jennifer Garner Looks Elegant in Strappy Sandals & Jumpsuit for Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Wrap Dress & Scalloped Pumps for Easter With Ben Affleck and Kids