Jennifer Garner Stuns in Leather Pants & Pointy-Toed Pumps at LA Clippers Game

Jennifer Garner turned heads with an unexpected look at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Friday night.

Stepping out to the Staples Center to watch the Clippers take on the the Golden State Warriors, the 46-year-old actress sported a pair of tight-fitting leather pants with a black high-necked sweater.

Jennifer Garner at the L.A. Clippers game on Jan. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

The “13 Going on 30” star completed her look with a pair of soaring brown pumps. The classic style featured a stiletto heel and a pointed toe.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Garner, who attended the game as a guest of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with a classic quilted Chanel purse.

But the “Dallas Buyers Club” actress was not the only celebrity sitting courtside at the Clippers game.

Emma Stone and boyfriend Dave McCary were also in the house. Stone wore a beige jacket with a black T-shirt and gray skinny jeans. To complete her look, the Academy Award winner selected shiny black ankle boots that appeared to be from French fashion house Chloé.

Emma Stone cheering at the L.A. Clippers game on Jan. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Also in the crowd was “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo. The actress wore an oversized red and white striped button-down shirt with a pair of distressed jeans. For footwear, she selected white sneakers with a ridged outsole. Pompeo wore her locks in a high ponytail, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

The star’s husband, Chris Ivery, sported nearly identical white kicks with his look.

Ellen Pompeo with husband Chris Ivery at the L.A. Clippers game on Jan. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

