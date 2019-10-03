Jennifer Garner Looks Elegant in Strappy Sandals & Jumpsuit for Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner wore a classic, chic look at the Save the Children Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

The 47-year-old actress posed on the red carpet clad in an all-black outfit: a bow-adorned jumpsuit with understated footwear.

Jennifer Garner wearing a black jumpsuit and sandals at the Save the Children Gala. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The shoes were ankle-strap sandals with criss-cross straps at the toes, a stiletto heel and a pointed toe. She showed off a pale pink pedicure in the open-toed footwear.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s sandals. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Garner accessorized with a sparkly choker and wore her brunette locks in a sleek updo.

The glamorous red carpet look marked a complete 180 from the casual outfit the mom of three sported earlier in the day.

While out and about in Los Angeles yesterday morning, Garner looked cozy in a Rag & Bone sweater, skinny jeans and Asics sneakers.

Jennifer Garner in Asics sneakers out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The kicks were Asics’ Gel-Kayano 24, a style that has been discontinued. The shoe has a stretch metch upper, gel cushioning at the rear and forefoot and an exoskeleton heel counter designed to give the wearer extra stability.

A close-up shot of Jennifer Garner’s Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Garner wore heels on the red carpet, the Capital One ambassador typically can be found in more casual wares that accommodate her mom on the go lifestyle. Among the A-lister’s worn sneaker brands are Allbirds, Newton and Prada.

