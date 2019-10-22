Jennifer Garner & Olivia Culpo Make the Case for Power Pumps & Pantsuits on the Red Carpet at 2019 InStyle Awards

Jennifer Garner gave a business-chic look a sparkly twist, courtesy of her footwear, last night at the 2019 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.
The “Alias” actress wore a black pantsuit with a white button-down shirt, and she added red carpet flair with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Garner’s pumps featured a patent leather upper, a 3.9-inch stiletto heel, an ankle strap and a glamorous crystal-covered strap across the instep. The shoes sell for $1,050 on Jimmychoo.com.
Olivia Culpo also suited up for the red carpet. The 2012 Miss Universe wore a Dior look consisting of a cream-colored pantsuit and tan pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a white quilted-leather handbag with gold hardware.
Meanwhile, Zendaya went for a more feminine take on the pants trend. The “Euphoria” lead wore a Givenchy jumpsuit with a printed peplum top. For shoes, she selected soaring Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Zendaya attended the awards to support her stylist, Law Roach, who was honored with the Stylist of the Year award. Roach wore a black-and-white kaftan that matched his client’s look.
While pants were a popular choice for many of the ladies on the red carpet, they were far from ubiquitous.
Olivia Munn stunned in a sparkling Kate Spade midnight blue dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with strappy silver Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
Jessica Alba similarly opted for a navy dress, choosing classic black pumps to go with her strapless Dior frock.
Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2019 InStyle Awards.
