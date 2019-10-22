Jennifer Garner & Olivia Culpo Make the Case for Power Pumps & Pantsuits on the Red Carpet at 2019 InStyle Awards

Jennifer Garner gave a business-chic look a sparkly twist, courtesy of her footwear, last night at the 2019 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Alias” actress wore a black pantsuit with a white button-down shirt, and she added red carpet flair with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jennifer Garner in a pantsuit with Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Garner’s pumps featured a patent leather upper, a 3.9-inch stiletto heel, an ankle strap and a glamorous crystal-covered strap across the instep. The shoes sell for $1,050 on Jimmychoo.com.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo also suited up for the red carpet. The 2012 Miss Universe wore a Dior look consisting of a cream-colored pantsuit and tan pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a white quilted-leather handbag with gold hardware.

Olivia Culpo in Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Zendaya went for a more feminine take on the pants trend. The “Euphoria” lead wore a Givenchy jumpsuit with a printed peplum top. For shoes, she selected soaring Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Zendaya in Givenchy with Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya attended the awards to support her stylist, Law Roach, who was honored with the Stylist of the Year award. Roach wore a black-and-white kaftan that matched his client’s look.

Law Roach in a kaftan. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

While pants were a popular choice for many of the ladies on the red carpet, they were far from ubiquitous.

Olivia Munn stunned in a sparkling Kate Spade midnight blue dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with strappy silver Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Olivia Munn in a Kate Spade dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jessica Alba similarly opted for a navy dress, choosing classic black pumps to go with her strapless Dior frock.

Jessica Alba in Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2019 InStyle Awards.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Elevates Sunday Style in Suede Brogues & Leather-Trimmed Skirt

Zendaya, Nicole Kidman & More Steal the Spotlight in Power Suits at Elle Women in Hollywood Gala

Katie Holmes Breaks This Fashion Taboo in the Chicest Way at Charity Gala