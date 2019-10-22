Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner & Olivia Culpo Make the Case for Power Pumps & Pantsuits on the Red Carpet at 2019 InStyle Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Garner5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019
Jennifer Garner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner gave a business-chic look a sparkly twist, courtesy of her footwear, last night at the 2019 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Alias” actress wore a black pantsuit with a white button-down shirt, and she added red carpet flair with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jennifer Garner, jimmy choo shoes, pantsuit, bobbie, stilettos, 5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019
Jennifer Garner in a pantsuit with Jimmy Choo pumps.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Garner’s pumps featured a patent leather upper, a 3.9-inch stiletto heel, an ankle strap and a glamorous crystal-covered strap across the instep. The shoes sell for $1,050 on Jimmychoo.com.

Jennifer Garner, jimmy choo, crystal-covered pumps, bobbie, shoe detail5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo also suited up for the red carpet. The 2012 Miss Universe wore a Dior look consisting of a cream-colored pantsuit and tan pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a white quilted-leather handbag with gold hardware.

Olivia Culpo, dior, white pantsuit, tan pumps, white handbag, celebrity style, red carpet, 5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Dior
Olivia Culpo in Dior.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Zendaya went for a more feminine take on the pants trend. The “Euphoria” lead wore a Givenchy jumpsuit with a printed peplum top. For shoes, she selected soaring Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Zendaya, christian louboutin shoes, black pumps, stilettos, tights, givenchy pantsuit, black and white outfit, 5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Givenchy same outfit as catwalk model *10325754as
Zendaya in Givenchy with Christian Louboutin shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya attended the awards to support her stylist, Law Roach, who was honored with the Stylist of the Year award. Roach wore a black-and-white kaftan that matched his client’s look.

Law Roach arrives at the 5th annual InStyle Awards, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles5th Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019
Law Roach in a kaftan.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

While pants were a popular choice for many of the ladies on the red carpet, they were far from ubiquitous.

Olivia Munn stunned in a sparkling Kate Spade midnight blue dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with strappy silver Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Olivia Munn, kate spade dress, blue dress, jimmy choo shoes, silver sandals, 5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Kate Spade
Olivia Munn in a Kate Spade dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jessica Alba similarly opted for a navy dress, choosing classic black pumps to go with her strapless Dior frock.

Jessica Alba, dior dress, blue dress, black pumps, red carpet, celebrity style, 5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Dior same outfit as catwalk model *10119299bw
Jessica Alba in Dior.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2019 InStyle Awards.

