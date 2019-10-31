Jennifer Garner’s Kooky Mailbox Halloween Costume Includes Rainbow Vans Sneakers

For Halloween Jennifer Garner favors silly over sensual.

“When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?” she told students at Denison University in a May commencement address.

Well, the actress is practicing what she preached. In an Instagram post from last night, she dressed as an actual U.S. Postal Service mailbox — with letters sticking out of the slot.

The funny costume came complete with knee-high red and white socks and rainbow Vans slip-on sneakers (available at Journeys.com for $50).

Rainbow Vans slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: Journeys.com

Before posting the silly Instagram, Garner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a simple athleisure look. She wore a gray crewneck sweatshirt and navy leggings. The sporty look came complete with one of her favorite shoe styles: Asics’ Gel-Kayano 24.

Jennifer Garner wears leggings and Asics Gel-Kayano in Los Angeles Oct. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoe has a stretch metch upper, gel cushioning at the rear and forefoot and an exoskeleton heel counter designed to give the wearer extra stability. Fans hoping to get a pair are out of luck, however, as the silhouette has been discontinued.

Typically, Garner can be found in more casual wares that accommodate her mom on the go lifestyle. Among the “13 Going on 30” star’s worn sneaker brands are Allbirds, Newton and Prada.

