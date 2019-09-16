Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Goes to Church in LA Wearing Smock Dress & 4-Inch Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner wore the perfect summer-to-fall transitional look yesterday as she headed to church in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old sported a long black dress with puff sleeves and smock detailing at the bust.

Jennifer Garner, smock dress, all black outfit, church, celebrity style, chanel purse, coffee cup, sunglasses, gianvito rossi shoes, sandals, black sandals, heels, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.
For footwear, the “13 Going on 30” star went with black ankle-strap sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Jennifer Garner, gianvito rossi, block heels, sandals, celebrity style, los angeles, church, toes, pedicure, feet
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Gianvito Rossi sandals.
Dubbed the Versilia, the sandals feature a 4-inch block heel, a suede upper and a circle-shaped ankle fastener. They retail for around $665 on Matchesfashion.com.

Gianvito Rossi, Versilia sandals
Gianvito Rossi’s Versilia sandals.
Garner completed her ensemble with a chevron-striped tote bag from Chanel and a pair of dark sunglasses.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actress was accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. The elementary schooler wore a cherry-print romper with mismatched socks and white sneakers that had rainbow stripe detailing.

Jennifer Garner and Seraphina AffleckJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2019
Jennifer Garner (L) and Seraphina Affleck on Sept. 15.
Seraphina is one of three kids for Garner and actor ex-husband Ben Affleck, who also share Violet (13) and Samuel (7).

With her schedule often revolved around the kids, Garner has honed in on the formula for chic mom-on-the-go style. The “Alias” alum can often be found in workout gear, teaming leggings or sweats with sneakers from Newton, Asics and APL. For church each Sunday, she tends to choose heels — selecting either sensible pumps or block-heeled sandals.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s mom on-duty looks.

