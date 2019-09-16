Jennifer Garner Goes to Church in LA Wearing Smock Dress & 4-Inch Sandals

Jennifer Garner wore the perfect summer-to-fall transitional look yesterday as she headed to church in Los Angeles.
The 47-year-old sported a long black dress with puff sleeves and smock detailing at the bust.
For footwear, the “13 Going on 30” star went with black ankle-strap sandals from Gianvito Rossi.
Dubbed the Versilia, the sandals feature a 4-inch block heel, a suede upper and a circle-shaped ankle fastener. They retail for around $665 on Matchesfashion.com.
Garner completed her ensemble with a chevron-striped tote bag from Chanel and a pair of dark sunglasses.
The “Dallas Buyers Club” actress was accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. The elementary schooler wore a cherry-print romper with mismatched socks and white sneakers that had rainbow stripe detailing.
Seraphina is one of three kids for Garner and actor ex-husband Ben Affleck, who also share Violet (13) and Samuel (7).
With her schedule often revolved around the kids, Garner has honed in on the formula for chic mom-on-the-go style. The “Alias” alum can often be found in workout gear, teaming leggings or sweats with sneakers from Newton, Asics and APL. For church each Sunday, she tends to choose heels — selecting either sensible pumps or block-heeled sandals.
