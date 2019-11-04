Jennifer Garner Swaps Brogues & Denim for Crystal-Covered Platforms in LA

From athleisure to red carpet attire, Jennifer Garner can do it all.

Need proof? Look no further than the A-lister’s ensembles yesterday.

Garner began the day at her Los Angeles church. For services, the actress wore a black-and-white striped T-shirt tucked into a ’70s-inspired denim midi skirt with a slit down the middle.

Jennifer Garner heads to church in a denim skirt and brogues on Oct. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The casual look came complete with shiny black brogues. While the look was put-together, it was understated and simple — a 180 from the dramatic red carpet look she sported hours later.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s brogues. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Presenting an honor at the Hollywood Film Awards Sunday night, Garner changed into an off-the-shoulder black gown with sparkly trim and a dramatic thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Garner wears a black gown with Sophia Webster sandals at the Hollywood Film Awards Oct. 3. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “13 Going on 30” lead accessorized with Sophia Webster’s Natalia sandals, a sold-out style. The statement-making sandals featured a crystal-covered stiletto heel, with a platform adding some additional height.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The glittery shoes were matched by sparkling jewels: earrings, a tennis bracelet and a cocktail ring. Garner wore her hair down in loose curls.

When it comes to her typical off-duty style, the Capital One ambassador tends to keep things simple, often selecting sneakers to complete her mom on the go looks. Recently worn shoe brands of the “Alias” star’s include Prada, Brunello Cucinelli and New Balance.

