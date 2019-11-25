Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Neutrals With Scalloped Pumps at Church

Jennifer Garner sported a fall color palette in head-to-toe neutrals at church in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a cream-colored turtleneck sweater with three-quarters length sleeve with shiny beige pants. The trousers were slightly cropped, perfect for showing off the “13 Going on 30” star’s chic footwear.

On her feet, Garner sported Chloé’s Lauren ankle-strap pumps. The sold-out silhouette boasts a block heel, an almond toe and a suede upper. Scalloping on the straps and topline completes the feminine look.

While the “Alias” alum’s shoes featured a high heel, her daughters opted for flat footwear.

Violet Affleck, 13, wore a daffodil yellow jumpsuit and white sneakers with yellow flowers on the uppers.

Seraphina Affleck, 10, wore a blue shirt, a white cardigan and a plaid miniskirt with leggings underneath. The elementary schooler completed her look with red sneakers.

In addition to her daughters, Garner also has a 7-year-old son, Samuel. The children are shared by the star and her ex-husband, “Good Will Hunting” actor Ben Affleck.

When she’s not working, Garner tends to choose casual footwear, with Asics running shoes, Prada sneakers and Hunter rainboots among the styles in her wardrobe.

The Chloé pumps have been in Garner’s wardrobe since at least April. On Easter Sunday, she teamed the heels with a printed wrap dress as she and her family attended church services.

