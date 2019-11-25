Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Neutrals With Scalloped Pumps at Church

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Garner
April 2019
March 2019
March 2019
March 2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Garner sported a fall color palette in head-to-toe neutrals at church in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a cream-colored turtleneck sweater with three-quarters length sleeve with shiny beige pants. The trousers were slightly cropped, perfect for showing off the “13 Going on 30” star’s chic footwear.

Jennifer Garner, Chloé , chloe lauren pumps, blush pumps, turtleneck, beige pants, sunglasses, fall fashion, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Jennifer Garner in Chloé’s Lauren pumps in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Garner sported Chloé’s Lauren ankle-strap pumps. The sold-out silhouette boasts a block heel, an almond toe and a suede upper. Scalloping on the straps and topline completes the feminine look.

Jennifer Garner, Chloé , chloe lauren pumps, blush pumps, turtleneck, beige pants, sunglasses, fall fashion, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Jennifer Garner in Chloé’s Lauren pumps in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner, Chloé , chloe lauren pumps, blush pumps, turtleneck, beige pants, sunglasses, fall fashion, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Chloé pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the “Alias” alum’s shoes featured a high heel, her daughters opted for flat footwear.

Violet Affleck, 13, wore a daffodil yellow jumpsuit and white sneakers with yellow flowers on the uppers.

Related

Jennifer Garner Swaps Brogues & Denim for Crystal-Covered Platforms in LA

Jennifer Garner's Kooky Mailbox Halloween Costume Starts With Rainbow Vans Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Makes Soccer Mom Style Surprisingly Chic in Metallic Flip-Flops

Violet Affleck, ben affleck daughter, jennifer garner, daughter, white sneakers, yellow jumpsuit, celebrity kid , Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Violet Affleck in a yellow jumpsuit and sneakers at church, Nov. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Seraphina Affleck, 10, wore a blue shirt, a white cardigan and a plaid miniskirt with leggings underneath. The elementary schooler completed her look with red sneakers.

Seraphina Affleck, plaid skirt, white cardigan, white leggings, red sneakers, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Seraphina Affleck in a plaid skirt and red sneakers at church, Nov. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to her daughters, Garner also has a 7-year-old son, Samuel. The children are shared by the star and her ex-husband, “Good Will Hunting” actor Ben Affleck.

When she’s not working, Garner tends to choose casual footwear, with Asics running shoes, Prada sneakers and Hunter rainboots among the styles in her wardrobe.

The Chloé pumps have been in Garner’s wardrobe since at least April. On Easter Sunday, she teamed the heels with a printed wrap dress as she and her family attended church services.

Jennifer Garner, red wrap dress, chloe lauren scalloped pumps, violet affleck, 13 years old, high heels, church services, and Ben Affleck went to church on Easter Sunday with the kids.Pictured: Ref: SPL5081411 210419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: BRG / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Garner (L) with daughter Violet Affleck at church on Easter Sunday in April.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Garner’s comfy mom style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Swaps Brogues & Denim for Crystal-Covered Platforms in LA

Jennifer Garner Makes Soccer Mom Style Surprisingly Chic in Metallic Flip-Flops

Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans & Smart Sneakers for School Pickup

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad