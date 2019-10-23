Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans & Smart Sneakers for School Pickup

Jennifer Garner may be a movie star, but she’s also a busy mom of three — with a relatable sense of off-duty style.
The 47-year-old actress paired a striped sweater with light-wash mom jeans while picking daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, up from school yesterday in Los Angeles.
For footwear, Garner went simple Brunello Cucinelli sneakers. The sold-out shoes have a calf leather upper, beaded stripes on the sides and a rubber outsole.
The “13 Going on 30” star completed the look with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a coffee mug.
Meanwhile, the kids were clad in school uniforms.
Seraphina wore a white button-down blouse and pleated blue skirt, finishing the look with a black cardigan and gray lace-up sneakers. She added a little personality to the look with printed socks, a unicorn-print lunchbox and a fluffy, rainbow-striped backpack.
Meanwhile, Samuel wore a white polo shirt and navy sneakers that matched his shorts. The elementary schooler accessorized with turquoise printed crew socks and carried his school supplies in a gray backpack.
Garner shares Seraphina and Samuel with her actor ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The duo also have an older daughter, Violet, who is 13.
When it comes to Garner’s typical shoe style, she likes to keep things casual. Go-to styles include Hunter rainboots, Asics trainers and Gucci sneakers.
