Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Neutrals & Pointed-Toe Pumps for Church

Jennifer Garner is the chicest church mom.

The 47-year-old actress attended Sunday services in Los Angeles today with ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three kids, sporting head-to-toe neutrals with killer heels.

Garner wore a cream-colored, high-necked sweater tucked into a tan midi skirt.

Jennifer Garner in a beige skirt and pointed-toe pumps in Los Angeles, Dec. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, the “13 Going on 30” lead selected pointed-toe brown pumps set on a slim stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Garner completed her chic look with a black leather bag and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Beige and brown have surged in popularity in recent months — replacing black as the must-have neutral colorway. The more muted tones offer a contrast to the neons that were popular this summer, and the brown palette works for both spring and fall.

Garner appears to be a fan of the beige trend, as she sported the hue for church last weekend, too. On Nov. 24, the star wore scalloped Chloé pumps with beige pants and a turtleneck sweater.

Jennifer Garner in Chloé’s Lauren pumps in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today’s shoes aren’t new to the Capital One ambassador’s wardrobe. In October 2018, she teamed the classic brown pumps with a leather-trimmed skirt and black sweater for a Sunday church outing.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the week, Garner can typically be found in flat shoes that accommodate her mom on the go lifestyle, like Asics trainers, Allbirds sneakers and Hunter rainboots.

