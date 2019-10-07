Jennifer Garner Goes to Church in Blush Pumps With Chic Bow Detailing

Jennifer Garner has the formula to chic church style on lock.

The 47-year-old actress stepped out for Sunday services Oct 6 in Los Angeles in a simple, sophisticated ensemble — complete with feminine footwear.

The “13 Going on 30” star wore a white turtleneck top tucked into a navy skirt with a sheer overlay.

Jennifer Garner at church in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected Gianvito Rossi’s Carla pumps. The sold-out shoes boast a stiletto heel, an almond-shaped toe and a delicate bow detailing at the waist. While Garner also owns the pumps in black, she went with a blush colorway that matched her skin tone, creating the illusion of longer legs.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Gianvito Rossi shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mom of three completed her look with sunglasses, an Apple Watch and a black leather bag. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

Jennifer Garner at church in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Carla pumps have been in Garner’s wardrobe for at least three years. In September 2016, the Capital One ambassador teamed the pumps with a blue minidress and black bag with silver chain detailing for a church outing.

Jennifer Garner wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps in September 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Garner’s church footwear typically involves a heel, she tends to select flats while shuffling the kids around. Staples of her comfy-chic mom wardrobe include sneakers from Asics and Allbirds as well as Hunter rainboots.

