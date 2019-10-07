Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Goes to Church in Blush Pumps With Chic Bow Detailing

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Garner
April 2019
March 2019
March 2019
March 2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Garner has the formula to chic church style on lock.

The 47-year-old actress stepped out for Sunday services Oct 6 in Los Angeles in a simple, sophisticated ensemble — complete with feminine footwear.

The “13 Going on 30” star wore a white turtleneck top tucked into a navy skirt with a sheer overlay.

Jennifer Garner, Gianvito rossi Carla, blush pumps, nude heels, stilettos, shoe style, Los Angeles, celebrity style, October 2019, navy skirt, turtleneck, Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019Jennifer Garner and children going to church in Pacific Palisades.
Jennifer Garner at church in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Oct. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected Gianvito Rossi’s Carla pumps. The sold-out shoes boast a stiletto heel, an almond-shaped toe and a delicate bow detailing at the waist. While Garner also owns the pumps in black, she went with a blush colorway that matched her skin tone, creating the illusion of longer legs.

Jennifer Garner, Gianvito rossi Carla, blush pumps, nude heels, stilettos, shoe style, Los Angeles, celebrity style, October 2019
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Gianvito Rossi shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mom of three completed her look with sunglasses, an Apple Watch and a black leather bag. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

Jennifer Garner, Gianvito rossi Carla, blush pumps, nude heels, stilettos, shoe style, Los Angeles, celebrity style, October 2019, navy skirt, turtleneck, Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019Jennifer Garner and children going to church in Pacific Palisades.
Jennifer Garner at church in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Oct. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Carla pumps have been in Garner’s wardrobe for at least three years. In September 2016, the Capital One ambassador teamed the pumps with a blue minidress and black bag with silver chain detailing for a church outing.

Jennifer Garner, gianvito rossi Carla pumps, blush stilettos, shoe style, celebrity style, church, navy dress, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Sep 2016Jennifer Garner takes her children to church in Brentwood
Jennifer Garner wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps in September 2016.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Garner’s church footwear typically involves a heel, she tends to select flats while shuffling the kids around. Staples of her comfy-chic mom wardrobe include sneakers from Asics and Allbirds as well as Hunter rainboots.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s cool mom style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Looks Elegant in Strappy Sandals & Jumpsuit for Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner Chooses Designer Sneakers With a Colorful Pop for School Pickup

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Wrap Dress & Scalloped Pumps for Easter With Ben Affleck and Kids

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad