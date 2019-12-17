Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner’s Most Stylish Moments of 2019 Span the School Pickup Line to the Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Garner: January 2019
Jennifer Garner: February 2019
Jennifer Garner: March 2019
When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Garner tends to keep things comfortable.

The 47-year-old actress is often photographed running errands or shuttling her three school-age children back and forth between school, extracurricular activities and home — and that’s on top of her demanding Hollywood career.

While some celebrities seemingly always wear high heels, Garner tends to choose more practical footwear to align with her busy lifestyle. Sneakers and flip-flops run rampant in her wardrobe, but the A-lister has also amassed a collection of more elevated flat shoes.

Loafers in particular are a favorite of Garner’s, with styles from The Row, Tod’s and Chanel among her go-tos.

Jennifer Garner, chanel loafers, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Aug 2019
Jennifer Garner wears Chanel loafers in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, chanel loafers, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Aug 2019
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel loafers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some of the “Alias” alum’s shoes can be worn casually for outings with the kids or with more dressed-up church looks. Garner has worn a pair of block-heeled Chanel sandals, for instance, with both jeans and midi dresses.

Jennifer GarnerCelebrities out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Jennifer Garner wears Chanel sandals in Los Angeles, April 7.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, chanel shoes, sandals, Celebrities out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Apr 2019, chanel shoes, sandals
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nearly every Sunday, Garner is spotted en route to her Los Angeles church, often clad in chic heels from labels like Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Chloé. For instance, on Easter Sunday this April, the Houston native wore a printed wrap dress with scalloped Chloé Lauren pumps in beige; she also owns the heels in classic black.

Jennifer Garner, red wrap dress, chloe lauren scalloped pumps, violet affleck, 13 years old, high heels, church services, and Ben Affleck went to church on Easter Sunday with the kids.Pictured: Ref: SPL5081411 210419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: BRG / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Garner (L) with daughter Violet Affleck at church on Easter Sunday in April.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer garner, chloe lauren pumps, celebrity style, easter sunday, church services, ben affleck, kids
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Chloé heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Unsurprisingly, Garner’s most formal looks tend to be on the red carpet. Her most memorable red carpet shoe look — crystal-covered Sophia Webster platform sandals — was in November at the Hollywood Film Awards.

Jennifer Garner, black gown, celebrity style, legs, red carpet, sophia webster sandals, crystal embellished sandals, 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Jennifer Garner wears a black gown with Sophia Webster sandals at the<br />Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 3.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, sandals, toes, sophia webster, platform sandals, pedicure, red carpet, hollywood film awards
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Sophia Webster sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s top style moments of the year.

