Jennifer Garner’s Most Stylish Moments of 2019 Span the School Pickup Line to the Red Carpet

When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Garner tends to keep things comfortable.

The 47-year-old actress is often photographed running errands or shuttling her three school-age children back and forth between school, extracurricular activities and home — and that’s on top of her demanding Hollywood career.

While some celebrities seemingly always wear high heels, Garner tends to choose more practical footwear to align with her busy lifestyle. Sneakers and flip-flops run rampant in her wardrobe, but the A-lister has also amassed a collection of more elevated flat shoes.

Loafers in particular are a favorite of Garner’s, with styles from The Row, Tod’s and Chanel among her go-tos.

Jennifer Garner wears Chanel loafers in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some of the “Alias” alum’s shoes can be worn casually for outings with the kids or with more dressed-up church looks. Garner has worn a pair of block-heeled Chanel sandals, for instance, with both jeans and midi dresses.

Jennifer Garner wears Chanel sandals in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nearly every Sunday, Garner is spotted en route to her Los Angeles church, often clad in chic heels from labels like Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Chloé. For instance, on Easter Sunday this April, the Houston native wore a printed wrap dress with scalloped Chloé Lauren pumps in beige; she also owns the heels in classic black.

Jennifer Garner (L) with daughter Violet Affleck at church on Easter Sunday in April. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Chloé heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Unsurprisingly, Garner’s most formal looks tend to be on the red carpet. Her most memorable red carpet shoe look — crystal-covered Sophia Webster platform sandals — was in November at the Hollywood Film Awards.

Jennifer Garner wears a black gown with Sophia Webster sandals at the<br />Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Sophia Webster sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

