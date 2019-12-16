Jennifer Garner Wears Classic Ballet Flats to Church With Ben Affleck and the Kids

Jennifer Garner was joined at her Los Angeles church on Sunday, Dec. 15 by Ben Affleck and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Garner looked chic for church in a navy dress with an ankle-length hemline and long sleeves. She teamed the dress with simple black ballet flats, which had a classic almond toe and subtle bow detail.

Seraphina Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner after church in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Seraphina Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Capital One ambassador was spotted exiting church alongside Seraphina, 10, who looked casual in a blue zip-up sweatshirt, leggings and burgundy sneakers.

Meanwhile, Affleck walked alongside the duo’s two other children, 14-year-old Violet and 7-year-old Samuel. The two-time Oscar winner wore a navy sweater and slim-fit khaki pants, completing his outfit with sneakers from a sustainable startup: Allbirds. He went with gray Allbirds Wool Runners ($95 on the brand’s site).

(L-R): Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, Dec. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Violet wore a gray and black striped shirt tucked into cropped gray jeans, accessorizing with black-and-white patterned kicks. Her younger brother wore a charcoal-colored T-shirt with jeans and black sneakers.

When it comes to her day-to-day style, Garner tends to wear lots of flat footwear, as she did today. Favorites include Asics sneakers, The Row loafers and Hunter rainboots. On the red carpet, she upgrades her look with soaring heels from brands such as Sophia Webster or Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Garner’s best casual-comfy mom looks.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Neutrals & Pointed-Toe Pumps for Church

Jennifer Garner Wears Crystal-Covered Pumps With Her Pantsuit on the Red Carpet at 2019 InStyle Awards

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Neutrals With Scalloped Ankle-Strap Pumps at Church