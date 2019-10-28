Jennifer Aniston Teams Her Preppy Dress With Soaring Louboutin Sandals

Jennifer Aniston got up bright and early this morning for an appearance on “Good Morning America” — and she brought her fashion A-game.

The 50-year-old “Cake” actress stepped out to the show’s New York set clad in a white dress with a collared neck, knee-length hemline and flared skirt.

Jennifer Aniston wears a white dress with Christian Louboutin sandals for “Good Morning America” appearance Oct. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Friends” alum accessorized the look with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals. The Loubi Queen boasts a slim stiletto heel, an adjustable ankle strap and Louboutin’s signature red outsole. The French label made the shoes in several colorways and fabrications, including the black satin pair chosen by Aniston. While no longer available in the combination Aniston selected, the shoes can be shopped in nude or black leather on Bergdorfgoodman.com, selling for $795.

A close-up look at Jennifer Aniston’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aniston was accompanied to the “GMA” set by Reese Witherspoon, her co-star in the new film “Morning Show.” While Aniston went for a subdued look in black and white, Witherspoon brought a pop of color in a red dress, which she paired with white ankle-strap pumps set on a slim stiletto heel.

Reese Witherspoon in a red dress and white and black pumps at “Good Morning America” Oct. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Notably, both Aniston and Witherspoon disregarded a longstanding style “rule”: no white after Labor Day. While fashion fans have doubtless heard the old adage before, it’s not as followed as it once was. The women are hardly the first to sport the shade after September has passed — with other rebels including Meghan Markle, Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid.

