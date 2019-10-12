Jennifer Aniston Goes for Pinstripes & Classic Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Variety hosted its annual Power of Women luncheon today in Los Angeles to honor a group of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women, including Jennifer Aniston.
The “Friends” actress attended the event wearing a black and white pinstripe dress with an asymmetric hem.
She matched the look with a pair of chic black patent pumps with a pointed toe and a thin ankle strap.
In the philanthropic sector, Aniston is best known for her work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and with Friends of El Faro, an organization that benefits the children at the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.
Alongside Aniston at the event were fellow honorees this year: Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden.
Carey wore a glittering black gown with a plunging draped neckline for the occasion.
Awkwafina stood out on the white carpet in a color-popping shirt dress with a yellow collar and blue paneling. Her heels were a set of white architectural mules with a pointed toe and a high heel as well as a half strap across the top of the foot.
