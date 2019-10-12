Jennifer Aniston Goes for Pinstripes & Classic Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Variety hosted its annual Power of Women luncheon today in Los Angeles to honor a group of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women, including Jennifer Aniston.

The “Friends” actress attended the event wearing a black and white pinstripe dress with an asymmetric hem.

Jennifer Aniston at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Aniston’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the look with a pair of chic black patent pumps with a pointed toe and a thin ankle strap.

In the philanthropic sector, Aniston is best known for her work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and with Friends of El Faro, an organization that benefits the children at the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.

Alongside Aniston at the event were fellow honorees this year: Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden.

Carey wore a glittering black gown with a plunging draped neckline for the occasion.

Mariah Carey arrives at Variety’s Power of Women event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Awkwafina stood out on the white carpet in a color-popping shirt dress with a yellow collar and blue paneling. Her heels were a set of white architectural mules with a pointed toe and a high heel as well as a half strap across the top of the foot.

Awkwafina at Variety’s Power of Women 2019 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at Variety’s Power of Women event.

Want more?

Jennifer Aniston Debuts Summer-Ready Hairstyle in $800 Gucci Loafers

Reese Witherspoon Rocks Soaring Black Sandals for Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Had a Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion With Tabitha Simmons