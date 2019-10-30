Jennifer Aniston Braves the NYC Rain in Soaring Louboutin Sandals & a Midi Dress

Forget about rainboots — Jennifer Aniston took on last night’s New York storm in stilettos.

As the rain poured down, the 50-year-old actress was spotted out and about en route to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Aniston wore a Prada midi dress with draping, a strapless neckline and a buckle at the midriff. From the Italian label’s fall collection, the frock is available on Farfetch.com for around $3,000.

Jennifer Aniston wears a Prada dress with Louboutin sandals for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Aniston went with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals. The silhouette boasts a slim stiletto heel, an adjustable ankle strap and Louboutin’s signature red outsole. The shoes can be purchased in nude or black leather on Bergdorfgoodman.com for $795.

A closer look at Jennifer Aniston’s Christian Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Later in the night, Aniston joined co-star Reese Witherspoon at the Paley Center for a screening of “Morning Show.”

Aniston changed into another all-black outfit, layering a blazer over a button-up blouse and a silky midi skirt. Black booties completed the look. Witherspoon wore an Andrew Gn dress with Saint Laurent’s Zoe pumps ($645 on Fwrd.com).

Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston at the Paley Center in New York on Oct. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both Aniston and Witherspoon have had a busy schedule promoting “Morning Show,” their new AppleTV+ series — and the Louboutin sandals seem to be a go-to of Aniston’s as she moves through the press junket. The “Friends” alum wore the same Loubi Queen sandals for a Monday morning appearance on “Today.”

Jennifer Aniston wears a white dress with Christian Louboutin sandals for “Good Morning America” appearance Oct. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Coordinate Sleek Black Looks at ‘Morning Show’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Dress to Impress for Variety x Apple TV Event

After “Rachel Green” Makes a Comeback at Fashion Week, Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram