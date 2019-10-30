Jennifer Aniston Braves the NYC Rain in Soaring Louboutin Sandals & a Midi Dress

Forget about rainboots — Jennifer Aniston took on last night’s New York storm in stilettos.
As the rain poured down, the 50-year-old actress was spotted out and about en route to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Aniston wore a Prada midi dress with draping, a strapless neckline and a buckle at the midriff. From the Italian label’s fall collection, the frock is available on Farfetch.com for around $3,000.
For shoes, Aniston went with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals. The silhouette boasts a slim stiletto heel, an adjustable ankle strap and Louboutin’s signature red outsole. The shoes can be purchased in nude or black leather on Bergdorfgoodman.com for $795.
Later in the night, Aniston joined co-star Reese Witherspoon at the Paley Center for a screening of “Morning Show.”
Aniston changed into another all-black outfit, layering a blazer over a button-up blouse and a silky midi skirt. Black booties completed the look. Witherspoon wore an Andrew Gn dress with Saint Laurent’s Zoe pumps ($645 on Fwrd.com).
Both Aniston and Witherspoon have had a busy schedule promoting “Morning Show,” their new AppleTV+ series — and the Louboutin sandals seem to be a go-to of Aniston’s as she moves through the press junket. The “Friends” alum wore the same Loubi Queen sandals for a Monday morning appearance on “Today.”
