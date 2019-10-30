Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Aniston Braves the NYC Rain in Soaring Louboutin Sandals & a Midi Dress

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Aniston, prada dress, black midi dress, celebrity style, blond hair, late show with stephen colbert
Jennifer Aniston
CREDIT: Splash News

Forget about rainboots — Jennifer Aniston took on last night’s New York storm in stilettos.

As the rain poured down, the 50-year-old actress was spotted out and about en route to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Aniston wore a Prada midi dress with draping, a strapless neckline and a buckle at the midriff. From the Italian label’s fall collection, the frock is available on Farfetch.com for around $3,000.

Jennifer Aniston, prada dress, black dress, midi dress, celebrity style, blonde hair, sandals, stilettos, christian louboutin sandals, stops by the Stephen Colbert show.Pictured: Jennifer AnistonRef: SPL5125163 291019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Aniston wears a Prada dress with Louboutin sandals for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Aniston went with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals. The silhouette boasts a slim stiletto heel, an adjustable ankle strap and Louboutin’s signature red outsole. The shoes can be purchased in nude or black leather on Bergdorfgoodman.com for $795.

Jennifer Aniston, pedicure, stilettos, toes, feet , prada dress, black dress, midi dress, celebrity style, blonde hair, sandals, stilettos, christian louboutin sandals, stops by the Stephen Colbert show.Pictured: Jennifer AnistonRef: SPL5125163 291019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
A closer look at Jennifer Aniston’s Christian Louboutin sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Later in the night, Aniston joined co-star Reese Witherspoon at the Paley Center for a screening of “Morning Show.”

Aniston changed into another all-black outfit, layering a blazer over a button-up blouse and a silky midi skirt. Black booties completed the look. Witherspoon wore an Andrew Gn dress with Saint Laurent’s Zoe pumps ($645 on Fwrd.com).

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston'The Morning Show' TV show screening, Arrivals, The Paley Center For Media, New York, USA - 29 Oct 2019
Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston at the Paley Center in New York on Oct. 29.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both Aniston and Witherspoon have had a busy schedule promoting “Morning Show,” their new AppleTV+ series — and the Louboutin sandals seem to be a go-to of Aniston’s as she moves through the press junket. The “Friends” alum wore the same Loubi Queen sandals for a Monday morning appearance on “Today.”

Jennifer Aniston, good morning america, sunglasses, white dress, celebrity style, nyc. christian louboutin shoes, sandals, Jennifer Aniston'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 28 Oct 2019
Jennifer Aniston wears a white dress with Christian Louboutin sandals for “Good Morning America” appearance Oct. 28.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Coordinate Sleek Black Looks at ‘Morning Show’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Dress to Impress for Variety x Apple TV Event

After “Rachel Green” Makes a Comeback at Fashion Week, Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad