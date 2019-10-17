Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Aniston Wears Black Booties to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After Breaking Instagram World Record

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Aniston
CREDIT: Shutterstock

This week, Jennifer Aniston singlehandedly broke Instagram when she joined the social media app for the first time. She discussed how she officially earned the Guinness World Record for the fastest to reach 1 million followers last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Arriving to the set in Los Angeles, the “Friends” star rocked an all-black ensemble consisting of a casual top under a cropped blazer with skinny jeans and a gold-buckled belt.

Jennifer Aniston arrives on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles, Oct. 16.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Jennifer Aniston’s black booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Jennifer Aniston’s black booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoe of a choice was a fall-ready set of black suede pointed-toe booties that tied around the ankle and came with a very high heel.

Anniston, who changed into a black dress after arriving at the studio, discussed how she beat out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to earn the Guinness World Record. She joked about how she doesn’t even know why she joined the app and she’s just trying “to build content.”

 

