Jenna Dewan Shows Off Flirty Spring Style in Red-Hot Dress & Two-Tone Sandals

Jenna Dewan has feminine spring style figured out.

The 38-year-old stepped out to “The Ellen Show” yesterday clad in an elegant, spring-ready look.

Dewan wore a stylish red Self-Portrait dress from the brand’s pre-fall ’19 collection. The off-the-shoulder dress has a flirty flowing skirt and a low-cut neckline; it is available for pre-order now on Self-Portrait’s website at a 270 euro price point (around $304).

For shoes, the “World of Dance” host went with Malone Souliers’ Filipa sandal. The suede and leather sandal features lipstick-red rope straps and a pin-thin stiletto heel. It retails for 475 euros (around $535).

On the show, Dewan chatted with John Cena about wrestling — revealing that boyfriend Steve Kazee had gotten her hooked on the sport.

“Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan. And he got me so into it!” she said. “I watched WrestleMania by myself. Like, he wasn’t even in town and I watched WrestleMania. Because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey.” (Lynch indeed defeated Rousey.)

While the “Step Up” star was all dolled up for her “Ellen” appearance, her off-duty style is more casual. She favors casual booties and sandals from luxe brands like Alexandre Birman and Alaia. Dewan is also often in athletic wear, heading out in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and more.

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look from Jamie Chung’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Jenna Dewan Rocks Head-to-Toe Fuchsia and More Stars at Variety’s Pre-Emmys Party

Jenna Dewan’s Mini-Me Daughter Is Rocking Unicorns & Starry Skechers Kicks

Jenna Dewan Is Flawless in Skintight Blush Dress and Nude Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live‘