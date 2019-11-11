Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jenna Dewan and More Stars Show Off Baby Bumps in Vibrant Colors at People’s Choice Awards 2019

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
45th Annual People’s Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA – 10 Nov 2019
Hannah Brown
Pink
Maggie Q + Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
View Gallery 86 Images

The People’s Choice Awards 2019 took place tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., and there was a series of baby bumps on the red carpet.

Jenna Dewan, who announced last September that she is expecting with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, showed off her growing bump in a red strapless gown backstage at the awards show. She matched the bright dress with matching sandals, a red lip and glittering drop earrings.

jenna dewan, peoples choice awards, baby bump, red dress
Jenna Dewan at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

TV personality Carissa Culiner hugged her bump in a coral long-sleeve fitted dress with a pinned cutout down the front; she matched her look to a set of metallic silver sandals.

Carissa Culiner45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Carissa Culiner at the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 10.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Teddi Mellencamp hugged her baby bump in a velvet blue minidress with a V-cut neckline and a ruched front. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who is preparing for her third baby, wore gold high sandals with a chain strap across the ankle.

Teddi Mellencamp45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Teddi Mellencamp at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. 

Want more?

Storm Reid, Giuliana Rancic + More Red Carpet Arrivals at People’s Choice Awards 2019

Gwen Stefani Is the People’s ‘Fashion Icon’ With Fishnets + Thigh-High Boots on the Red Carpet

Zendaya Stuns in All-Black With Sparkling Details + Sky-High Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2019

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad