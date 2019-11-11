Jenna Dewan and More Stars Show Off Baby Bumps in Vibrant Colors at People’s Choice Awards 2019

The People’s Choice Awards 2019 took place tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., and there was a series of baby bumps on the red carpet.

Jenna Dewan, who announced last September that she is expecting with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, showed off her growing bump in a red strapless gown backstage at the awards show. She matched the bright dress with matching sandals, a red lip and glittering drop earrings.

Jenna Dewan at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

TV personality Carissa Culiner hugged her bump in a coral long-sleeve fitted dress with a pinned cutout down the front; she matched her look to a set of metallic silver sandals.

Carissa Culiner at the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 10. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Teddi Mellencamp hugged her baby bump in a velvet blue minidress with a V-cut neckline and a ruched front. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who is preparing for her third baby, wore gold high sandals with a chain strap across the ankle.

Teddi Mellencamp at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

