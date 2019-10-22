Jenna Dewan Looks Chic in Lilac Minidress & Studded Sandals in NYC

It may be October, but Jenna Dewan’s latest look is spring-worthy.

The “Step Up” actress stepped out in New York today clad in a chic lilac outfit.

Dewan wore a matching long coat and minidress as she headed to the Build Speaker Series. For shoes, the “World of Dance” presenter selected strappy studded sandals, which added an iridescent pop to the pastel outfit. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Jenna Dewan in a pale purple look with sparkly sandals at the Build Speaker Series in New York on Oct. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jenna Dewan’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, the dancer was spotted in a pale pink floral dress with tulle trim by Red Valentino en route to the set of “Strahan, Sara and Keke.” To complete the romantic look, Dewan selected strappy pink Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, perfect for showing off her foot tattoo.

Jenna Dewan in a floral dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals en route to “Strahan, Sara and Keke” on Oct. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jenna Dewan’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dewan made both appearances to promote her new book, “Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday,” which is available for purchase beginning today. Fans can snag a copy on Amazon.com for $21.

When she is not working, Dewan likes to keep her style more casual, incorporating lots of sneakers and flat sandals into her wardrobe. Her favorite off-duty brands include Golden Goose, Nike and Ancient Greek.

Dewan shares daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The “Berlin, I Love You” star and boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting a child that’s due in 2020.

