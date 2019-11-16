Jenna Dewan and Leighton Meester Show Off Their Holiday Style at Christmas Kickoff Party

The Americana at Brand’s annual Christmas show kicked off last night in Glendale, Calif., and celebrity guests arrived in their finest holiday-chic looks.

Jenna Dewan, who is expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, wore a navy, long-sleeve satin gown with a plunging neckline and lace trim from Paule Ka’s pre-fall ’19 collection.

Jenna Dewan at the Americana at Brand Annual Christmas Show in Glendale, Calif., Nov. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy

Dewan joined Leighton Meester at the event and posed for photos. Dewan showed off her thin-strap black sandals from under the slit of her dress.

Jenna Dewan (L) and Leighton Meester at the Americana at Brand Annual Christmas Show in Glendale, Calif., Nov. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy

A closer view of Jenna Dewan (L) and Leighton Meester’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Meester wore a pair of patent peep-toe platforms that she matched to her beige long-sleeve chiffon ankle-length dress that was coated in a subtle floral pattern.

Leighton Meester at the Americana at Brand Annual Christmas Show in Glendale, Calif., Nov. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy

Also in attendance was Dewan’s boyfriend Steve Kazee and Caruso founder and CEO Rick Caruso. The four posed in front of the Christmas lights at the event.

(L-R): Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan, Leighton Meester and Rick Caruso at the Americana at Brand Annual Christmas Show in Glendale, Calif., Nov. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy

