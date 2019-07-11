These Women Upstaged Their Famous Dates at the 2019 ESPY Awards

When fans tuned into the ESPY Awards last night, they were looking for their favorite athletes. But some TV viewers felt the most memorable looks of the night belonged not to the sports stars, but to their lesser-known dates.
One of the buzziest looks of the night belonged to newcomer Jena Sims, girlfriend of golfer Brooks Koepka. The 30-year-old actress wowed in a plunging bubblegum pink dress with a low neckline and thigh-high slit, which gave us a glimpse of her nude Louboutin sandals with crisscross straps.
Social media was talking plenty about the look. “After seeing this amazing neon pink dress at the
#ESPYs, Jena Sims is officially my number one girl crush,” @slyons330 tweeted.
“So are we just gonna pretend like the chick in the pink dress in the front row on the ESPYS isn’t there?!
#ESPYS #pinkdress,” wrote #meechiemeech.
With Koepka as the winner for Best Male Golfer, he and Sims were seated front row at the awards show — right next to Dwyane Wade — meaning that even those who skipped the red carpet still got a good look at her bold outfit.
The beauty pageant alum was not the only ESPYs attendee to grab some of the attention away from her famous date. Brittany Brees, wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, stole attention with her sparkly look. “Damn Drew Brees wife looks sparkling in her dress
#ESPYS #drewbrees,” tweeted @reloadedneo03.
The duo’s three sons nabbed a picture with Zion Williamson, a newly minted fellow New Orleans pro sports star.
Meanwhile, fans were reminded of Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, a Sports Illustrated cover girl. The model supported her man in a head-turning, leggy purple gown with silver sandals.
“What a lucky guy!” one Twitter user commented on pictures of the couple.
“Watching the @ESPYs just to catch @camillekostek in the front row. Girl is [fire],” another tweeter commented.
Two A-list stars also were in attendance alongside their sports star husbands: Gabrielle Union and Ciara. Union is married to Dwyane Wade, the former Miami Heat basketball star, while Ciara celebrated her three-year wedding anniversary this month with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
