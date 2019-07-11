Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Women Upstaged Their Famous Dates at the 2019 ESPY Awards

By Ella Chochrek
ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA – 10 Jul 2019
Lindsey Vonn
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
Zachary Levi
Rob Gronkowski
When fans tuned into the ESPY Awards last night, they were looking for their favorite athletes. But some TV viewers felt the most memorable looks of the night belonged not to the sports stars, but to their lesser-known dates.

One of the buzziest looks of the night belonged to newcomer Jena Sims, girlfriend of golfer Brooks Koepka. The 30-year-old actress wowed in a plunging bubblegum pink dress with a low neckline and thigh-high slit, which gave us a glimpse of her nude Louboutin sandals with crisscross straps.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims, pink dress, nude christian louboutin peep toe sandals, ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims at the 2019 ESPYs.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Social media was talking plenty about the look. “After seeing this amazing neon pink dress at the #ESPYs, Jena Sims is officially my number one girl crush,” @slyons330 tweeted.

So are we just gonna pretend like the chick in the pink dress in the front row on the ESPYS isn’t there?! #ESPYS #pinkdress,” wrote #meechiemeech.

With Koepka as the winner for Best Male Golfer, he and Sims were seated front row at the awards show — right next to Dwyane Wade — meaning that even those who skipped the red carpet still got a good look at her bold outfit.

The beauty pageant alum was not the only ESPYs attendee to grab some of the attention away from her famous date. Brittany Brees, wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, stole attention with her sparkly look. “Damn Drew Brees wife looks sparkling in her dress #ESPYS #drewbrees,” tweeted @reloadedneo03.

The duo’s three sons nabbed a picture with Zion Williamson, a newly minted fellow New Orleans pro sports star.

Meanwhile, fans were reminded of Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, a Sports Illustrated cover girl. The model supported her man in a head-turning, leggy purple gown with silver sandals.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille KostekESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

What a lucky guy!” one Twitter user commented on pictures of the couple.

Watching the @ESPYs just to catch @camillekostek in the front row. Girl is [fire],” another tweeter commented.

Two A-list stars also were in attendance alongside their sports star husbands: Gabrielle Union and Ciara. Union is married to Dwyane Wade, the former Miami Heat basketball star, while Ciara celebrated her three-year wedding anniversary this month with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

jimmy choo docha sandals, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Gabrielle Union in Jimmy Choo’s Docha sandals and Dwyane Wade on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstocktock
Russell Wilson and CiaraESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Russell Wilson and Ciara on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

