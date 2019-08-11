Sign up for our newsletter today!

World’s Richest Man, Jeff Bezos, Loves These Pricey Birkenstock-Style Vacation Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Jeff Bezos may be the world’s richest man, but that doesn’t mean he’s against rewearing his favorite pieces.

The Amazon founder and CEO wore the same Birkenstock-like sandals two days in a row on a trip to St. Tropez with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos was spotted yesterday in a pink T-shirt and navy printed swim trunks, completing his look with his go-to chunky sandals by Prada. Resembling Birkenstock’s Arizona silhouette, the shoes featured a utility belt-like strap with Velcro fastening and a cork midsole. The Prada sandals retail for more than $500.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, vacation, St. Tropez, celebrity style, sandals
Jeff Bezos in Prada sandals and Lauren Sanchez in Valentino sandals on the streets of St. Tropez.
CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Sanchez, an entertainment reporter and news anchor, sported a white tank top, polka-dot skirt and studded black sandals by Valentino.

For an outing on Friday, the e-commerce mogul wore a blue button-down shirt, octopus-print Vilebrequin swim shorts and his favorite vacation footwear. Sanchez had on a white minidress with crochet detailing and strappy brown sandals.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, vacation, St. Tropez, celebrity style, sandals, august 2019
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos holding hands in St. Tropez.
CREDIT: MEGA
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, vacation, St. Tropez, celebrity style, sandals
A close-up look at Jeff Bezos’ footwear.
CREDIT: MEGA

With an estimated net worth of $113 billion, Bezos is the richest man in the world, per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The businessman owns more than 58.1 million shares in Amazon (about 12% of its total shares), which he founded out of his Seattle garage in 1994.

Amazon’s streak of record-high earnings hit a snag last month, when the e-comm giant reported less-than-expected gains of $5.22 per share to the $5.56 consensus bet. For Q2, the e-tailer saw a 20% increase in revenues to $63.4 billion.

