These Designer Sandals Are Billionaire Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ Favorite Vacation Shoe

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are going to have a warm, not white, Christmas.

The couple is spending their holiday in St. Barts soaking up the sun and enjoying the local fare. Earlier today, the duo was spotted enjoying an outing on the island while wearing resort-chic ensembles.

Sanchez sported a peplum, belted white minidress while Bezos looked tropical in a button-down top and a set of patterned swim trunks.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos out and about in St. Barts. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ sandals in St. Barts. CREDIT: Splash News

While Sanchez chose a sleek look in black and white criss-cross slip-on sandals, Bezos went for his go-to vacation footwear: chunky black double-strap sandals by Prada that retail for over $500. They resemble Birkenstock’s Arizona silhouette, which costs under $200.

In August, the billionaire wore the same pair of designer sandals twice while out on another vacation with Sanchez on the French Riviera in St. Tropez.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on the streets of St. Tropez. CREDIT: MEGA

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos holding hands in St. Tropez. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Jeff Bezos’ footwear. CREDIT: MEGA

Bezos’ title as the richest man in the world wavered this year as Amazon reported less-than-impressive third-quarter earnings, according to Forbes. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index places the businessman’s worth at $110 billion, which puts his net worth right behind that of Microsoft’s Bill Gates at $113 billion.

In 2018 Bezos became the richest man in the world and the first centibillionaire to appear on The Forbes 400, with a net worth of $160 billion, ending Gates’ 24-year run as number one. After his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos in April, he transferred one-fourth of his shares in Amazon to her, making her now worth $32.7 billion as of October 2019, according to Forbes.

Markets Insider reports that Jeff Bezos still holds 59.1 million shares of Amazon.

