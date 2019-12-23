Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billionaire Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Vacations in Running Shoes You Can Afford

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jeff bezos, st barth's, lauren sanchez, gf, beach, nike sneakers
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
CREDIT: MEGA

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are having a warm holiday season.

The couple jetted off to St. Barth’s in the Caribbean for a sun-filled vacation aboard record producer David Geffen’s 450-foot yacht, the Rising Sun.

jeff bezos, st barth's, lauren sanchez, gf, beach
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in St. Barth’s, Dec. 22.
CREDIT: MEGA

As the couple stepped off the dock, Bezos kept it comfortable in a baseball cap, a blue Dri-Fit T-shirt and a pair of black athletic shorts. On his feet, the 50-year-old Amazon executive wore Brooks sneakers in the Addiction 13 road-running silhouette, which features soft midsole cushioning and retails for $130 on Brooksrunning.com.

jeff bezos, st barth's, lauren sanchez, gf, beach, brooks sneakers
Jeff Bezos in St. Barth’s, Dec. 22.
CREDIT: MEGA
jeff bezos, st barth's, lauren sanchez, gf, beach, brooks sneakers
A closer look at Jeff Bezos’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
brooks, addiction 13, running shoes
Brooks Addiction 13 running shoes.
CREDIT: Lebos

Sanchez paralleled her boyfriend’s style, wearing a laid-back athleisure look consisting of a white T-shirt and patterned shorts.

Her shoe of choice was a pair of Nike sneakers with a darker purple upper and a pale pink swoosh and a dual-tone midsole.

jeff bezos, st barth's, lauren sanchez, gf, beach, nike sneakers
Lauren Sanchez in St. Barth’s, Dec. 22.
CREDIT: MEGA
jeff bezos, st barth's, lauren sanchez, gf, beach, nike sneakers
A close-up of Lauren Sanchez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

Bezos’ title as the richest man in the world wavered this year as Amazon reported lackluster third-quarter earnings, according to Forbes. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index places the businessman’s worth at $110 billion, which puts his net worth right behind that of Microsoft’s Bill Gates at $113 billion.

In 2018 Bezos became the richest man in the world and the first centibillionaire to appear on the The Forbes 400, with a net worth of $160 billion, ending Gates’ 24-year run as number one. After his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos in April, he transferred one-fourth of his shares in Amazon to her, making her now worth $32.7 billion as of October 2019, according to Forbes.

Markets Insider reports that Jeff Bezos still holds 59.1 million shares of Amazon.

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad