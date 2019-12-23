Billionaire Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Vacations in Running Shoes You Can Afford

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are having a warm holiday season.

The couple jetted off to St. Barth’s in the Caribbean for a sun-filled vacation aboard record producer David Geffen’s 450-foot yacht, the Rising Sun.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in St. Barth’s, Dec. 22. CREDIT: MEGA

As the couple stepped off the dock, Bezos kept it comfortable in a baseball cap, a blue Dri-Fit T-shirt and a pair of black athletic shorts. On his feet, the 50-year-old Amazon executive wore Brooks sneakers in the Addiction 13 road-running silhouette, which features soft midsole cushioning and retails for $130 on Brooksrunning.com.

Jeff Bezos in St. Barth’s, Dec. 22. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Jeff Bezos’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Brooks Addiction 13 running shoes. CREDIT: Lebos

Sanchez paralleled her boyfriend’s style, wearing a laid-back athleisure look consisting of a white T-shirt and patterned shorts.

Her shoe of choice was a pair of Nike sneakers with a darker purple upper and a pale pink swoosh and a dual-tone midsole.

Lauren Sanchez in St. Barth’s, Dec. 22. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up of Lauren Sanchez’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Bezos’ title as the richest man in the world wavered this year as Amazon reported lackluster third-quarter earnings, according to Forbes. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index places the businessman’s worth at $110 billion, which puts his net worth right behind that of Microsoft’s Bill Gates at $113 billion.

In 2018 Bezos became the richest man in the world and the first centibillionaire to appear on the The Forbes 400, with a net worth of $160 billion, ending Gates’ 24-year run as number one. After his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos in April, he transferred one-fourth of his shares in Amazon to her, making her now worth $32.7 billion as of October 2019, according to Forbes.

Markets Insider reports that Jeff Bezos still holds 59.1 million shares of Amazon.