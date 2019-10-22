Jason Momoa’s Pink Suit and Louboutin Boots Show What Masculine Dressing Can Look Like in 2019

Momoa and partner Lisa Bonet at the premiere of Apple TV's new series "See" in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

Men wearing the color pink is not really a sartorial adventure. But most versions of men wearing the traditionally feminine hue have tended to veer to the preppy (pink whales!), the novelty (pink ties!), the spoofy (think Shia LeBeouf’s hot pink leggings circa 2014) or the campy.

Of those that have managed some form of cisgender sophistication, none can really hold a candle to the warm masculinity that radiated from actor Jason Momoa on Monday night. The actor walked the red carpet with wife Lisa Bonet for the premiere of Apple TV’s new “See” series wearing a light pink satin suit, gray cashmere sweater, opal and turquoise statement necklace, numerous rings and a pair of light gray suede Christian Louboutin boots with a little heel, an ensemble that seemed to prove once and for all that even real, tough-looking men can — and maybe should — wear the flattering color pink.

Momoa at the premiere of “See” in a pink satin suit and Christian Louboutin suede boots with a stacked heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Momoa paired his pink silk suit with an opal and turquoise necklace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Momoa is no stranger to typecasting. His acting career has been dominated by barbaric, manly-man roles and action heroes, like Aquaman or Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones.” His new role on “See,” which premieres on Apple TV on Nov. 1, has him playing Baba Voss, a blind warrior from the future.

But the actor clearly hasn’t let that traditional, grizzly-man perception dampen his enthusiasm for the color pink, specifically a dusty pastel, millennial-esque hue that has become his signature over the past year. Momoa wore a pink tuxedo to the Oscars in February, a velvet dinner jacket and matching trousers that Karl Lagerfeld custom designed for the 6-foot-4 actor. He also wore a pink suede jacket to the Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones” in April. On both occasions, Momoa wore a matching scrunchie on his wrist — an aptly chosen accessory if there ever was one to effectively twist traditional standards of masculinity even further around the proverbial man bun.

Momoa at the Oscars in February wearing a custom pink tuxedo and matching hair scrunchie, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bonet and Momoa, in a pink suede jacket, at the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 premiere in New York on April 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As it turns out, Momoa has even done a shoe collaboration in pink. In September, he teamed up with outdoor brand So iLL for a capsule of climbing bags and sneakers, half of which were done in a color they’ve named “Dirty Pink,” but there’s also a “Black Wolf” shade for fans who still prefer manly basic black.

Momoa’s sneaker collaboration with climbing brand So iLL. The “Wino” sneaker comes in “Dirty Pink.” CREDIT: Courtesy of So Ill

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Momoa’s rosy wardrobe. Rose quartz dagger necklaces? Dusty pink platform sandals?