Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jason Momoa Had the Best Accessories at the 2019 Oscars

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
jason-momoa
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
View Gallery 65 Images

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa attended the Oscars for the first time last night, where he coordinated with wife Lisa Bonet for the show and the after-party. They both wore pink Fendi ensembles for the night.

For the annual star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar party, the 39-year-old Hawaiian-born actor showed off a bold coral velvet blazer featuring black lapels with no shirt underneath. He paired it with black tuxedo pants and chic black patent leather Chelsea boots. The best part of his look? A pink scrunchie, which held his famous locks in a ballerina bun.

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, lisa bonet and jason momoa
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old former “Cosby Show” star donned a pretty pink embellished gown with ruffly sleeves and neutral-toned booties. “We have the honor of wearing Karl Lagerfeld, he designed Jason’s tux personally for him and this is from his last couture collection from Fendi,” Bonet told ABC’s red carpet pre-show.

2019 vanity fair oscar party, lisa bonet and jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet both wearing pink looks.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Momoa and Bonet’s Oscars fashion.

Check out more of the best-dressed celebs at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Want more?

In the 2019 Oscars Shoe Game, Only Two Brands Came Out on Top

How Actress Glenn Close Won on the 2019 Red Carpet — in Spite of Her Major Oscars Upset

Why We’re Still Not Over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscars Performance

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad