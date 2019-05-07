Jared Leto Carries His Own Head as an Accessory on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2019

Leave it to Jared Leto to bring an unbeatable accessory to the 2019 Met Gala: his own head.

He arrived on the red carpet tonight in New York holding a model of his own head that matched the actor down to his long hair and piercing blue eyes. He chose to balance out the wild piece with an even wilder red ensemble from Gucci, featuring sparkling embellishments and a glittering glove.

Jared Leto in Gucci carries a model of his own head on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jared Leto’s silver shoes on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He matched his metallic boots to the silver in his outfit.

Gucci fans will recognize the idea of holding your own head as an accessory from the brand’s fall ’18 show, where models held replicas of their own heads on the runway.

A model carries a replica of her head at Gucci’s fall ’18 runway show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

