Jared Leto Carries His Own Head as an Accessory on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2019

Leave it to Jared Leto to bring an unbeatable accessory to the 2019 Met Gala: his own head.
He arrived on the red carpet tonight in New York holding a model of his own head that matched the actor down to his long hair and piercing blue eyes. He chose to balance out the wild piece with an even wilder red ensemble from Gucci, featuring sparkling embellishments and a glittering glove.
He matched his metallic boots to the silver in his outfit.
Gucci fans will recognize the idea of holding your own head as an accessory from the brand’s fall ’18 show, where models held replicas of their own heads on the runway.
Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.
“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.
Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.
Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.
Want more?
What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit
Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years
The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars