Sign up for our newsletter today!

Janelle Monae Leads a Red-Hot Front Row in the Pointiest Pumps at Valentino’s Fall ’19 Show

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Valentino show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France – 03 Mar 2019
Valentino Fall ’19
Valentino Fall ’19
Valentino Fall ’19
Valentino Fall ’19
View Gallery 58 Images

Valentino had a red-hot front row today that included Janelle Monae, Lili Reinhart and more who embraced the bright hue from the best seats in the house.

Janelle MonaeValentino show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Janelle Monae arrives at Valentino’s fall ’19 show in Paris.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae, Valentino show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Janelle Monae’s shoes.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Monae arrived in head-to-toe red, striking coquettish poses as she made her way to the luxury brand’s fall ’19 Paris Fashion Week show. The actress-musician had on a tunic-style outfit that included cut-outs for her arms, a bow at the neck and pointy heels with knee-high socks. She completed the look with a beret.

Lili ReinhartValentino show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Lili Reinhart
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lili Reinhart, Valentino show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Lili Reinhart’s shoes.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Riverdale” actress Reinhart had on a jacket over a sheer dress with boots that incorporated zippers on the side.

Actress-model Liya Kebede and “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford also embraced the color and posed alongside Monae on the front row.

Liya Kebede, Janelle Monae and Katherine Langford in the front rowValentino show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
(L-R): Liya Kebede, Janelle Monae and Katherine Langford.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Some of the other guests included Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Alexa Chung. On Instagram, Paris Hilton’s sister said her black dress that featured feathers on the sleeves had “Black swan vibes.”

View this post on Instagram

Black swan vibes 🖤 @maisonvalentino

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

Meanwhile, Chung sparkled in a black sequined cocktail dress with Monae’s heels in black and matching socks. The pointy pumps were embellished with gold chainlinks around the topline.

Alexa Chung in the front row Valentino show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Alexa Chung
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock
Alexa Chung in the front rowValentino show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Alexa Chung’s shoes.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Click to see Valentino’s fall ’19 runway

Want more?

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger’s Paris Fashion Week Show Exclusively Featured Models of Color & Size Inclusive Models

Bella Hadid Wears Two Major Trends Exiting the Haider Ackermann Show at Paris Fashion Week

Celine Fall 2019 Is Starting to Look More Like… Old Céline

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad