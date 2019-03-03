Janelle Monae Leads a Red-Hot Front Row in the Pointiest Pumps at Valentino’s Fall ’19 Show

Valentino had a red-hot front row today that included Janelle Monae, Lili Reinhart and more who embraced the bright hue from the best seats in the house.

Janelle Monae arrives at Valentino’s fall ’19 show in Paris. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Detail of Janelle Monae’s shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Monae arrived in head-to-toe red, striking coquettish poses as she made her way to the luxury brand’s fall ’19 Paris Fashion Week show. The actress-musician had on a tunic-style outfit that included cut-outs for her arms, a bow at the neck and pointy heels with knee-high socks. She completed the look with a beret.

Lili Reinhart CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Detail of Lili Reinhart’s shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Riverdale” actress Reinhart had on a jacket over a sheer dress with boots that incorporated zippers on the side.

Actress-model Liya Kebede and “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford also embraced the color and posed alongside Monae on the front row.

(L-R): Liya Kebede, Janelle Monae and Katherine Langford. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Some of the other guests included Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Alexa Chung. On Instagram, Paris Hilton’s sister said her black dress that featured feathers on the sleeves had “Black swan vibes.”

Meanwhile, Chung sparkled in a black sequined cocktail dress with Monae’s heels in black and matching socks. The pointy pumps were embellished with gold chainlinks around the topline.

Alexa Chung CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Detail of Alexa Chung’s shoes. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

