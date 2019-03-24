Janelle Monae Goes Pantless in a Tuxedo Jacket With Louboutin Boots at the Kids’ Choice Awards

Janelle Monae often steps out in pantsuits on the red carpet — and at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles last night, Monae ditched the pants in favor of a tuxedo jacket worn as a dress.

The singer made a statement on the red carpet in a black-and-white checked tuxedo jacket — worn buttoned up as a dress — from the Petar Petrov spring ’19 runway collection.

Janelle Monae in Petar Petrov and Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the 33-year-old went with black and yellow ankle boots from Christian Louboutin. The booties featured a chunky heel, with crystal detailing at the ankle and Louboutin’s trademark red soles.

A closer look at Janelle Monae’s Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Monae’s chic look, pulled together with the help of stylish Alexandra Mandelkorn, was capped off with a wide-brimmed leather hat by YVY.

Also in attendance were the members of Migos, who made a fashionable entrance in coordinated looks from the fall ’19 Alyx Studio collection. Takeoff wore black, Offset wore red and Quavo wore tan. All three men sported their signature glasses and chains.

(L-R): Migos’ Takeoff, Offset and Quavo in matching Alyx Studio suits. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Hudson put the Nickelodeon colors right on her body, matching the orange carpet in a pair of fringed Hanifa trousers that retail for just $109. She paired the trendy trousers with a white top and boots with rhinestone-studded heels.

Jennifer Hudson’s Nickelodeon-themed look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack was Kiernan Shipka. The “Mad Men” alum looked chic in a Miu Miu dress with cut-out detailing at the midriff and a bow at the waist. Shipka wore black block-heeled pumps on her feet and pulled her blond locks into a sleek updo.

Kiernan Shipka in a Miu Miu dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

