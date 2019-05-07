Janelle Monae’s Campy Dress Has a Winking Eye on Her Breast at the Met Gala 2019

Janelle Monae’s 2019 Met Gala outfit really came alive on the red carpet.

The singer chose a custom Christian Siriano dress for the event. The creation consisted of multiple parts, including one black long sleeve, structured hips, graphic print lips on the left and an eye with feathered eyelashes on the right bodice cover her breast. The eye was even programmed to blink at times, making it look like it was winking.

She also accessorized with a matching eye clutch and a series of four wide-brimmed hats layered on top of one another.

Janelle Monae in a Christian Siriano dress on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

