Janelle Monáe Turns Heads in Bold Military-Inspired Looks for Coachella Set

By Ella Chochrek
Janelle Monae, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019
Janelle Monáe
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstoc

Janelle Monáe brought down the house at Coachella weekend 1 last night in Indio, Calif. in a series of bold, military-inspired looks.

The 33-year-old’s first ensemble featured a Dead Lotus Couture black latex bodysuit with a white harness, which she wore underneath a red, white and black cropped jacket.

Janelle Monae , dead lotus couture, Ruslan Baginskiy, bodysuit, tights, hat, backup dancers, performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019
Janelle Monáe performs alongside her backup dancers at Coachella.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

For footwear, Monáe selected Chanel boots, worn over semisheer black tights. Her look was completed by a custom-made Ruslan Baginskiy hat with red ribbon detailing and futuristic Nicholas Kirkwood glasses spelling out her name.

Janelle Monae, chanel boots, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019
Janelle Monáe on a throne during her Coachella set.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstoc

Janelle Monáe, boots, coachella, chanel, throne
A closer look at Monáe’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another powerful look, which the songstress wears in Grammys poster, featured a coat with a long train made from an African mudcloth fabric. Monáe punctuated the outfit with a black-and-white kufi hat. She kept on the same Chanel boots.

 

Janelle Monae, chanel, african mud cloth, kufi, performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019
Janelle Monáe bringing down the house at Coachella.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Other outfits included sparkly pants custom-made by Bebe Aguirre — which the singer donned for hit “Make Me Feel” — and “Pynk” merchandise created for her by Duran Lantik (bold “vagina” pants with a sweatshirt). The 8-time Grammy nominee made five outfit changes in all throughout the night.

Janelle Monáe, vagina pants, duran lantik, hoodie, celebrity style, coachella weekend 1
The singer in a custom Duran Lantik look including a hoodie and “vagina” pants.
CREDIT: Splash News

Apart from Monáe, performers at Coachella night 1 included Willow and Jaden Smith, Kacey Musgraves and headliner Donald Glover.

There’s still a full two days of performances on the docket, and fans can expect to see sets from Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and many more.

