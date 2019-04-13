Janelle Monáe Turns Heads in Bold Military-Inspired Looks for Coachella Set

Janelle Monáe brought down the house at Coachella weekend 1 last night in Indio, Calif. in a series of bold, military-inspired looks.

The 33-year-old’s first ensemble featured a Dead Lotus Couture black latex bodysuit with a white harness, which she wore underneath a red, white and black cropped jacket.

Janelle Monáe performs alongside her backup dancers at Coachella. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

For footwear, Monáe selected Chanel boots, worn over semisheer black tights. Her look was completed by a custom-made Ruslan Baginskiy hat with red ribbon detailing and futuristic Nicholas Kirkwood glasses spelling out her name.

Janelle Monáe on a throne during her Coachella set. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstoc

A closer look at Monáe’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another powerful look, which the songstress wears in Grammys poster, featured a coat with a long train made from an African mudcloth fabric. Monáe punctuated the outfit with a black-and-white kufi hat. She kept on the same Chanel boots.

Janelle Monáe bringing down the house at Coachella. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Other outfits included sparkly pants custom-made by Bebe Aguirre — which the singer donned for hit “Make Me Feel” — and “Pynk” merchandise created for her by Duran Lantik (bold “vagina” pants with a sweatshirt). The 8-time Grammy nominee made five outfit changes in all throughout the night.

The singer in a custom Duran Lantik look including a hoodie and “vagina” pants. CREDIT: Splash News

Apart from Monáe, performers at Coachella night 1 included Willow and Jaden Smith, Kacey Musgraves and headliner Donald Glover.

There’s still a full two days of performances on the docket, and fans can expect to see sets from Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and many more.

