Jamie Chung’s Menswear-Inspired Suit Has a Flirty Twist With Plunging Neckline & Pink Sandals at 42 Gold Launch Party

Jamie Chung was joined by fellow actresses and influencer pals last night at the Kimpton La Peer hotel in Los Angeles for the launch of her 42 Gold shoe collection.

The “Gifted” star stepped out for the celebration modeling a chic royal blue double-breasted suit with a plunging neckline and pink suede sandals from her new footwear range. She completed her look with delicate pieces of jewelry and a multicolored top-handle mini bag.

Jamie Chung wearing a royal blue double-breasted suit with light pink suede Linx sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy

The 35-year-old chose the Linx slide sandal, which retails for $140 and also comes in black, light gray and yellow. The style features an open toe, a double-band vamp, slip-on silhouette and a 4-inch block heel.

A closer look at Jamie Chung wearing her 42 Gold Linx slide sandal in pink suede. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, “Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay showed off the line’s Kensington Chelsea ankle boot in a sandy suede finish. The 33-year-old styled the pointy-toed boots with skintight black leggings and a matching crop top underneath a shimmery neutral-toned bomber jacket.

Scheana Shay modeling the Kensington Chelsea boot in sandy suede from Jamie Chung’s 42 Gold collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Elsewhere, British blogger and television host Louise Roe sported the collection’s white leather woven Corra mules with white jeans and white sweater with brown details.

Louis Roe showing off the collection’s Corra woven white leather mules. CREDIT: Courtesy

The full collection is available to shop at Nordstrom and online at 42Gold.com.

Check out Jamie Chung modeling shoes from her 42 Gold collection in an exclusive photo shoot with FN.

