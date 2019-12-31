Kate Middleton’s Brother James Goes Running on the Beach in St. Barth’s With Fiancée Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton, brother of Kate Middleton, was spotted running on the beach today alongside fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

James, 32, wore navy board shorts with blue and neon green running sneakers. The entrepreneur went shirtless for his casual morning run.

James Middleton and fianceé Alizee Thevenet go for a jog in St. Barth’s, Dec. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Thevenet sported a gray T-shirt and white and blue patterned shorts. The French financial expert completed her ensemble with cream-colored running shoes.

James Middleton and fianceé Alizee Thevenet go for a jog in St. Barth’s, Dec. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

On the beach, footwear’s optional — and in fact, it’s a no-no for certain water activities.

While swimming yesterday, James’ sister Pippa realized that shoes weren’t required. The 36-year-old skipped even flip-flops for a day spent playing in the water and cruising around on a boat.

Pippa wore a black-and-white printed bikini from Asceno. The top sells for $125 on Matchesfashion.com, while the bottom costs $114 from the same site.

Pippa Middleton barefoot on the St. Barth’s beach, Dec. 30. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoeless look was perfect for the magazine writer to show off her pedicure, a cherry red color that popped. When she’s not vacation-bound, Pippa can typically be found in shoes from brands like Hoka One One, Castaner and Stella McCartney.

Missing from the Middleton family’s holiday festivities was Kate, as the Duchess of Cambridge spent her holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate.

