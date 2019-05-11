Sign up for our newsletter today!

How James Charles Masters Non-Gender Binary Style

By Ella Chochrek
James Charles, 2019 met gala, celebrity style
James Charles at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Non-gender binary style has become more popular in recent years, and it’s unsurprising that James Charles is one of the most famous faces of the trend.

The 19-year-old, who made history in 2016 as the first male CoverGirl ambassador, often sports looks that combine masculine and feminine elements.

For instance, at the 2019 Met Gala, Charles hit the red carpet in a bold Alexander Wang look. He wore a see-through metallic top with high-waisted harem pants, cinching them in with a logoed Wang belt. For footwear, the YouTuber reached for the brand’s Eri boots, which feature a pin-thin, 3.75-inch stiletto heel and polished round studs. They retail for $850 but are marked down to $680 on Shopbop.com.

James Charles, 2019 met gala, alexander wang
James Charles in an Alexander Wang look at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
james charles, alexander wang boots, met gala, celebrity style,
A close-up shot of Charles’ boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The beauty guru frequently wears jumpsuits for an androgynous, industrial-inspired look. At the April launch of the Patrick Ta beauty collection, he wore a white jumpsuit with zip-detailing from Australian brand I.Am.Gia. His shoes were the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylors, which come in a clear and white color scheme. The sold-out sneakers have Off-White’s signature zip-tie detailing and quotation marks, with a translucent upper and sole.

james charles, patrick ta beauty collection launch, celebrity style, i am gia jumpsuit, off-white x nike converse chuck taylor sneakers, celebrity style
James Charles at the April launch of Patrick Ta’s beauty collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Off-White x Nike converse chuck taylor sneakers, celebrity style, james charles
Charles’ Off-White x Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The teen pulled off another bold look at Coachella, where he wore a black bodysuit with sparkly tights underneath. For shoes, he went with black work boots — a popular option for navigating the festival campgrounds. Another of his Coachella looks included white thigh-high boots teamed with a cropped jacket and a thong.

DAY 1 🌈

DAY 2 🍑 no razor bumps in sight

