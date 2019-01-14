Jameela Jamil Selects the Most Unexpected Pair of Shoes for the Critics’ Choice Awards

Jameela Jamil wore jeans under her dress this month at the Golden Globes for added warmth, and last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, she opted for another unexpected finishing touch.

The “Good Place” star took to the blue carpet in a black and teal polka-dot strapless Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a thigh-high slit and tulle detailing. Underneath, in lieu of heels, she rocked a pair of chunky patent leather lug sole lace-up ankle boots.

Jameela Jamil wearing a strapless polka dot Oscar de la Renta gown with chunky patent ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Before attending the awards, the 32-year-old Brit showed off her look on Twitter, writing: “Oscar De La Renta. In comfort. Ankle boots. The British way. Ready for Critics Choice benches.” Jamil gave a glimpse of her boots while getting ready in a bright blue backyard with lemon trees.

Oscar De La Renta. In comfort. Ankle boots. The British way. 🇬🇧 Ready for Critics Choice benches. pic.twitter.com/SFzLzQ6aXU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 13, 2019

She also took to Instagram to share some photos of herself posing on the carpet. “So @oscardelarenta made the gown of my dreams. What a great day. We lost. But we were so happy regardless. We are so lucky to have this job and to be a part of this magical show,” she captioned the post. Jamil pulled things together with pieces courtesy of Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry.

