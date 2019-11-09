Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jaime King Wears Tory Burch Loafers Inspired by the Designer’s Dad to Ray-Ban Event in LA

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jaime King
Jaime King
Jaime King
Jaime King
Jaime King
View Gallery 5 Images

Jaime King showed up in style to the opening of Ray-Ban’s latest outpost on Los Angeles’ Abbot Kinney Boulevard last week.

The 40-year-old “Pearl Harbor” actress wore a striped, zip-front shirt from Tory Burch (marked down to $209 on the brand’s site) tucked into wide-legged denim pants.

Jaime King, tory-burch, striped skirt, jeans, tory burch loafers, celebrity style, ray-ban, store opening, dior bag,
Jaime King wears Tory Burch flats at Ray-Ban’s store opening party Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ray-Ban
Jaime King, tory-burch, striped skirt, jeans, tory burch loafers, celebrity style, ray-ban, store opening, dior bag,
A close-up look at Jaime King’s shoes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ray-Ban

The loafers the “Hart of Dixie” alum chose are a reissue from the first-ever Tory Burch shoe range, inspired by a pair of shoes the designer’s father once owned. Made in Italy, the loafers have a 2-inch block heel, a leather upper and hammerhead stud accents. The shoes retail for $378 and can be purchased at Toryburch.com.

Tory Burch, loafers
Tory Burch loafers.
CREDIT: Toryburch.com

King accessorized her look with Ray-Ban’s Nina sunglasses ($163 on the brand’s site) and a white calfskin handbag from Christian Dior ($3,550 on Dior.com).

King has parlayed her modeling and acting career into additional work in the fashion space. For instance, she launched Gardner and the Gang, an edgy, gender-neutral clothing line for kids, in 2016. The following year, she collaborated with Akid on a range of children’s footwear.

In addition to King, other guests at the Ray-Ban event included “Dance Academy” actor Keiynan Lonsdale and “Shaunie’s Home Court” star Myles O’Neal. May Kwok DJed the store opening, where guests enjoyed Cha Cha Matcha drinks and Gjusta snacks.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jaime King’s statement celebrity shoe style.

Want more?

Jaime King, Johnny Knoxville & More Launch AKID X ‘Despicable Me 3’ Shoe Collection

Jaime King’s Most Memorable Shoe Moments

Jaime King and More Celebs With Cute Kids Celebrate Jeremy Scott’s Latest Collab

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad