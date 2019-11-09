Jaime King Wears Tory Burch Loafers Inspired by the Designer’s Dad to Ray-Ban Event in LA

Jaime King showed up in style to the opening of Ray-Ban’s latest outpost on Los Angeles’ Abbot Kinney Boulevard last week.

The 40-year-old “Pearl Harbor” actress wore a striped, zip-front shirt from Tory Burch (marked down to $209 on the brand’s site) tucked into wide-legged denim pants.

Jaime King wears Tory Burch flats at Ray-Ban’s store opening party Nov. 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ray-Ban

A close-up look at Jaime King’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ray-Ban

The loafers the “Hart of Dixie” alum chose are a reissue from the first-ever Tory Burch shoe range, inspired by a pair of shoes the designer’s father once owned. Made in Italy, the loafers have a 2-inch block heel, a leather upper and hammerhead stud accents. The shoes retail for $378 and can be purchased at Toryburch.com.

Tory Burch loafers. CREDIT: Toryburch.com

King accessorized her look with Ray-Ban’s Nina sunglasses ($163 on the brand’s site) and a white calfskin handbag from Christian Dior ($3,550 on Dior.com).

King has parlayed her modeling and acting career into additional work in the fashion space. For instance, she launched Gardner and the Gang, an edgy, gender-neutral clothing line for kids, in 2016. The following year, she collaborated with Akid on a range of children’s footwear.

In addition to King, other guests at the Ray-Ban event included “Dance Academy” actor Keiynan Lonsdale and “Shaunie’s Home Court” star Myles O’Neal. May Kwok DJed the store opening, where guests enjoyed Cha Cha Matcha drinks and Gjusta snacks.

