Jaden Smith Continues Non-Gender Binary Dressing in Women’s Shoes After Paris Fashion Week

After making an appearance at the Louis Vuitton fall ’19 show with sister Willow Smith on Tuesday, Jaden Smith was spotted arriving at LAX airport yesterday rocking a cozy look complete with women’s sneakers.

The 20-year-old son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith was snapped touching down in L.A. wearing a gray hoodie and black pants from his own MSFTSrep clothing brand with a red padded Supreme jacket featuring an orange stripe detail across the front.

Jaden Smith wearing a red Supreme padded jacket with an orange stripe detail along the front. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, the “Icon” rapper showed off a retro-looking pair of white leather New Balance 650 sneakers coming with blue-teal accents. Smith is known for being a fan of women’s clothing and footwear — he wore the Louis Vuitton Archlight sneaker designed for women nonstop last year. The multihyphenate has also been seen in affordable New Balance shoes on a number of occasions.

A close-up look at Jaden Smith wearing retro-looking women’s New Balance 650 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The “Skate Kitchen” actor, who has modeled Louis Vuitton’s women’s clothes for the label before, completed his look with a bright orangey-red leather Louis Vuitton backpack.

Jaden Smith wearing a red Louis Vuitton backpack. CREDIT: Splash

Jaden and Willow Smith wearing different versions of the Louis Vuitton Archlight. CREDIT: Shutterstock

