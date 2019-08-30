Jaden Smith Launches Artsy Pop-Up Shop With Stance & Debuts His ‘Trippy Summer’ Collection

Jaden Smith debuted his apparel brand MSFTSrep’s new “Trippy Summer” collection in a joint pop-up store with the Stance socks brand. He kicked things off with a meet-and-greet for his fans on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The temporary space will be open for the next six months. The actor-rapper’s got fellow L.A.-based collaborators joining him in the digs, including a gallery featuring photography by Estevan Oriol, which captures Angeleno culture, and a special T-shirt on sale designed by celebrity tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon.

Other personal touches are incorporated in the store that give nods to Smith, including his favorite hot pink socks by Stance as well as his beloved New Balance tour shoes, of which its well-worn condition are on display in a box.

Jaden Smith’s New Balance tour sneakers on display in a glass box at the rapper’s Stance pop-up shop in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Jaden’s style is to himself — it’s not like there are stylists,” said Stance co-founder Jeff Kearl. “Right now I think his inspiration is sort of like Jimi Hendrix meets The Beatles meets Woodstock, and that kinda shows in everything he’s wearing and designing,” he added.

Jaden Smith wearing tie-dye headscarf and socks with neon yellow New Balance dad-style sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy

Smith, who partnered with New Balance this summer, donned a pair of chunky neon yellow dad sneakers from the popular brand. He also showed off pink, purple and blue tie-dyed socks and a tie-dye headscarf. The Just Water entrepreneur dressed comfortably in a white MSFTSrep T-shirt and black shorts from his latest drop.

Jaden Smith poses outside of his Stance pop-up at on La Brea Avenue in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy

