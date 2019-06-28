Jaden Smith Looks Unrecognizable in Pink Hair and Bleached Brows

Jaden Smith was among the famous faces who attended last night’s Louis Vuitton X cocktail party in Beverly Hills — and his bold entrance didn’t go unnoticed.

The 20-year-old multihyphenate looked unrecognizable with his uneven hot pink hair, bleach blonde eyebrows and layers of chains and bracelets as well as sparkly grills in his mouth.

Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton X party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He also donned a head-to-toe ensemble by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, which included a fitted light gray suit, a white T-shirt featuring black text and the luxury brand’s popular Archlight sneakers.

A closer look at Jaden Smith’s white Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers featuring golden patent leather accents. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Icon” rapper has worn the same luxury women’s kicks in various other colorways on numerous other occasions, proving his sartorial expertise in non-gender binary dressing. This time, he rocked a white pair that looked as if they were dipped in gold, contrasting with bright pink socks tucked underneath the suit.

An assortment of rings and a black Louis Vuitton logo belt completed Smith’s head-turning outfit.

A closer look at Jaden Smith’s accessories. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Hailee Steinfeld, Nina Dobrev and Miranda Kerr were also present at the event.

Jaden Smith nails genderless fashion. CREDIT: Shutterstock

