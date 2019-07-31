Jaden Smith Makes a Case for Pearls & Dad Shoes as Skateboarding Gear

Jaden Smith out and about in New York.

Jaden Smith sported a very fashion-forward DIY outfit while out in New York yesterday. The singer was spotted in stylish skateboarding gear complete with sneakers from his go-to brand, New Balance.

The “Icon” singer stayed on-trend with a pair of baggy tie-dyed pants, which also featured logos from his ready-to-wear brand MSFTSrep. It was emblazoned with a periodic table and other abstract shapes. He paired the pants with a blue T-shirt that had images of The Beatles.

Jaden Smith out and about in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Smith also wore a light pink pearl necklace, which he layered with nameplate that read “ERYS,” referencing the singer’s latest album. The 21-year-old took a spin on the skateboard down a bike lane.

Jaden Smith skateboarding in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

On his feet, the star kept the dad shoe trend alive in a pair of white New Balance sneakers with a blue trim.

Detail of Jaden Smith’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Karate Kid” actor is often be seen in New Balance and is featured in the brand’s latest campaign video, “Runs in the Family.” Also featured are L.A Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Olympic sprinter Sydney McLaughlin.

Want More?

Jaden Smith Rocks a Non-Gender Binary Look on the Cover of His New Album

Jaden Smith Rocks the Stage in Dad Shoes With Mismatched Socks at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

New Balance’s Dad Shoes Get a Makeover in New Campaign With Jaden Smith

Watch FN’s video on how to polish your shoes with champagne