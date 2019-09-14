Jaden Smith Sports His Favorite New Balance ‘Dad’ Shoes While Posing With A$AP Rocky

Jaden Smith out and about in New York.

When it comes to his shoes, Jaden Smith is all about brand loyalty. The New Balance ambassador can be spotted in sneakers from his go-to brand on and off the clock — and his most recent Instagram post is no different.

The “Icon” singer posted a photo with fellow rapper A$AP Rocky yesterday. The two stars posed for the picture sitting on top of a food truck in their best streetwear styles. The “The Karate Kid” star wore a pair of classic denim jeans, along with an on-trend tie-dye hoodie. On his feet, the 21-year-old wore a pair of gray New Balance sneakers and his go-to hot pink socks.

Rocky went for a different color wave and wore an all black outfit complete with a T-shirt and jeans. He added a pop of color to the look with his white sneakers, which featured a bright orange flame pattern.

Jaden Smith’s New Balance tour sneakers on display in a glass box at the rapper’s Stance pop-up shop in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy

Smith, who partnered with New Balance in the summer, debuted his apparel brand MSFTSrep’s new “Trippy Summer” collection at a joint pop-up store with Stance in Los Angeles earlier last month.

The musician decorated the space with his own personal touches, including his signature pink socks and New Balance tour shoes, which are on display in the store.

