Jaden Smith Rocks the Stage in Dad Shoes With Mismatched Socks at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jaden Smith stayed brand-loyal with his footwear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night. The star performed on the show to promote his new album “ERYS” wearing a pair of sneakers from his go-to brand, New Balance.

The singer was spotted arriving at the studio wearing a yellow T-shirt from his gender-neutral clothing line MSFTSrep. He completed the look with a pair of bright pink shorts that matched his dyed hair.

On his feet, the 21-year-old gave youth to the popular “dad sneaker” trend in classic gray New Balance sneakers with mismatched pink and black socks.

When the “Icon” singer hit the stage, he wore a pair of baggy pants decorated with cutouts of the logos from his past album. He paired the look with a matching vest and black hoodie underneath. He gave the ensemble an edgy twist by wearing a large chain wrapped around his shoulders.

Although the star changed his outfit, he stayed on brand in the same New Balance sneakers.

Smith is featured in the sportswear label’s new rebranding campaign video for the 997 Sport’s new silhouette and colorways alongside L.A. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Liverpool F.C.’s Mane. The star’s new song “I” from his “ERYS” album served as the anthem top the inspirational video.

