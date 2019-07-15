Jaden Smith Rocks a Non-Gender Binary Look On The Cover Of His New Album

Jaden Smith is no stranger to brand loyalty. The 21-year-old can be seen rocking New Balance whenever he can and often pairs it with clothes from his personal clothing line MSFTSrep.

The singer stayed true to his everyday style on the cover of his new album “ERYS”. Smith, who is occasionally seen styling in a non-gender binary fashion posed for the cover of his latest album in women’s sneakers.

The “I” singer wore a pair of white leather New Balance 650 sneakers with blue-teal accents. He is photographed sitting on a bright pink sofa atop a city rooftop wearing black pants and a vest from his clothing line. He added an edgy twist to the look by wrapping his chest in bulky chains.

The stylish son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith posted a photo on Instagram yesterday to promote his album wearing the same shoes and added a MSFTSrep hoodie into the outfit. Smith captioned the post “ERYS: The Album Is Out Now.”

Jaden Smith wearing a red Supreme padded jacket with orange orange stripe along the front. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Jaden Smith wearing retro-looking New Balance 650 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The “Karate Kid” actor was snapped in the same shoes earlier this year. He matched the sneakers with a cozy airport outfit. He wore pants and a hoodie from his brand and a red Supreme puffer jacket as he arrived at LAX in March.

