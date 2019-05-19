Jaden Smith Shows Off Neon Pink Hair, Diamond Grill Mouthpiece and Bright Yellow Sneakers at Levi’s 501 Day

To put it simply, “last night was fun,” said Hailey Baldwin on an Instagram post today, recalling Levi’s 501 Day party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hailey Bieber hosts Levi’s 501 Day 2019. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Detail of Hailey Baldwin’s heels. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The supermodel celebrated the 146th birthday of the original blue jean by Levi’s, which started May 20, 1873. The night’s host was joined by Heron Preston, who teamed up with the brand on limited-edition 501s with a streetwear twist for men and women.

Of course, Baldwin had on the brand’s 501s. She teamed it with a cropped white top that showed off her runway-ready figure and a black leather jacket embellished with studs. Baldwin, who is a master of giving streetwear a touch of sex appeal, completed the look with black peep-toe sandals on a soaring stiletto heel.

Jaden Smith performs at Levi’s 501 Day 2019 party. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Preston had on jeans with a silver tone on the front side and traditional denim look on the back. He teamed the trousers with a Prada jacket and Jordan sneakers. The designer, who collaborated with Ugg last year, was onsite doing live customization with Ev Bravado.

Jaden Smith entertained the revelers by treating them to a performance, which took him from inside Levi’s Haus of Strauss to the garden outside. Smith had on a black hoodie with jeans that were covered in patches, neon yellow New Balance sneakers that had a reflective tab on the front. Hot pink hair, a glittery pink chainlink necklace and a blingy grill mouth accessory that made his teeth sparkle in pink diamonds.

Other special guests included influencer-DJs Simihaze, supermodel Joan Smalls, Cody Simpson, Josh Peck, Justin Bobby, Jessica White, Vic Mensa, Maeve Riley and more.

Joan Smalls (L) and Hailey Bieber at Levi’s 501 Day 2019. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heron Preston at Levi’s 501 Day 2019. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock



