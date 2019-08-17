Jada Pinkett Smith Goes High-Low in Chanel Coat, Blue Jeans & Spiked Sandals

Jada Pinkett Smith brought her mix-and-match, high-low style to the premiere of her new film “Angel Has Fallen.” The actress attended the Los Angeles photocall in a luxurious tweed coat from Chanel’s Metiers d’Art collection. She paired the high-end outerwear with a gold embroidered top, dark wash blue jeans, and gold sandals. The T-strap shoes are detailed with small studs and spikes on top of clear PVC.

Jada Pinkett Smith. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith’s coat is from Karl Lagerfeld’s final runway show for Chanel before the designer’s death earlier this year. The pre-fall collection (which debuted last fall) was shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in an Egyptian themed setting.

Model at the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2019 show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith loves to play with sparkly, glittery looks, especially when it comes to footwear. She recently sported a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti black patent leather slingbacks with a shiny bejeweled back at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Her shiny silver tuxedo was the perfect match to go along with her dazzling shoes.

Jada Pinkett Smith wears Giuseppe Zanotti heels on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

