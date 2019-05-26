J-Lo Flexes Ripped Physique in Sports Bra, Printed Leggings & Her Go-To Nike Sneakers During Intense Workout Session

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to spend Memorial Day weekend at the gym.

The 49-year-old documented her workout day on Instagram, sharing a video to her stories of herself working out. In the video, the “Jenny From the Block” singer wears a white sports bra and printed Niyama Sol leggings as she works out alongside her trainer.

On her feet, J-Lo is in her go-to gym kicks: the Nike Air Presto Zoom. Initially debuted in 2000, the sneaker is a Nike staple that has been billed as the “T-shirt for the foot.” It features an effortless fit, with a stretch-mesh upper and a molded support cage. The “On the Floor” hitmaker seems to own the shoe in just about every colorway, but she went with a classic white for her recent gym session.

The “Shades of Blue” actress also took to Instagram to show off her gym look, sharing a mirror selfie with the caption: “Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time. 💜” She wore her brunette locks pulled back into a bun at the top of her head and had on diamond stud earrings.

Whether she’s in workout clothes or on the red carpet, Lopez always inspires with her styles.

In recognition of her fashion influence, the “Second Act” star is being honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman and famed designer Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

J-Lo will receive the award at the CFDA Awards in June.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’ best street style looks.

Watch the video below to see celebrities in work boots.

Want more?

J-Lo Shimmers in So Many Crystals and 6-Inch Iridescent Heels at Met Gala 2019

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Comfy in These Shoes When She’s Not in Heels on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

J-Lo Gives Off Major ’70s Vibes in Plunging Denim Jumpsuit & Summery Wedges