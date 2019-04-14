J Balvin Makes a Colorful Coachella Headlining Debut in Rainbow Nike Sneakers & Tie-Dye

J Balvin brought some Latin flair to Coachella this year with his set, performed mostly in Spanish.

And the Colombian hitmaker made just as much of a splash on the Indio, Calif. stage last night with his style.

The 33-year-old stepped out in a tie-dyed vest and matching pants from Guess, which he wore over a plain white T-shirt.

J Balvin in a Guess look with Air Max 98 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He kept the colorful theme going with his footwear, choosing Nike Air Max 98 “La Mezcla” sneakers. The shoes were designed by Queens native Gabrielle Serrano, the winner of the 2018 New York City On Air competition.

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 98 “La Mezcla” worn by J Balvin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inspired by Serrano’s experience as a street photographer and first-generation American, the shoes feature a crackled mudguard, with a gradient colorway on the upper representing the diversity of NYC’s inhabitants. The kicks cost $200.

The reggaeton singer is a huge sneakerhead. While he often steps out in Nike, he also favors styles from high-end labels like Balenciaga and Chanel.

“Right now, there’s a lot of hype about Balenciaga, but I loved Balenciaga even before all this hype happened. Chanel sneakers are always so fire, and I learned that from Mike [‘Upscale Vandal’ Camargo],” he told FN in a May 2018 interview. “I remember seeing the sneakers for the first time, and they looked like Nike or Adidas or whatever, and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ Sometimes they’re super-low-key — you don’t know what it is. It could be Vans, but it’s not; it’s Chanel. I like the low-key but high-fashion things they have.”

Onstage, Balvin brought out Rosalía to perform their duet,”Con Altura.” The Spanish songstress was clad in a bold pink logo’d Louis Vuitton sweatsuit with a cropped hoodie. For footwear, she went with white sneakers.

Rosalía with J Balvin onstage at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below for an inside peek into J Balvin’s sneaker collection.

